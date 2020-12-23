The Alpha Ace Coupe Is the Retro-Cool Small Electric Coupe We’ve Been Waiting For

There's a big push now to make electric vehicles cool to the masses, with macho trucks and ultra-fast high-end cars being rolled out or announced all the time. Few seem to think about the rest of us who just need to commute in something fun, but not extravagant. California-based EV startup Alpha unveiled a breath of fresh air this week with its Ace Coupe, a small city car with cool retro styling.

For too long, the regular-car end of the electrified car market has been dominated by small hatchbacks, often with very "look at me, I'm eco-friendly" designs. It's about time we had some more choices—especially of the better-looking variety. The Alpha Ace Coupe looks more like a classic Alfa Romeo than a Nissan Leaf, right down to the little ace of spades badge on the front fender.