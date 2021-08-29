The Twisty History of Alfa Romeo's B.A.T. 7 and How It Slipped through One Man's Fingers

In the early 1950s, Giuseppe “Nuccio” Bertone’s design house paired up with a then-unknown Franco Scaglione for Alfa Romeo. Together, they penned a series of cars they called “Berlinetta Aerodinamica Tecnica,” or BATs for short. Each was built on an Alfa Romeo 1900 chassis and featured fanciful, futuristic aviation-inspired bodies. Of the trio they handmade in a few short years–BAT 5, BAT 7, and BAT 9–the BAT 7 has the most intriguing history of ownership. Sit right there and I’ll tell you a tale about innovative art, cross-continental multi-million-dollar exchanges, and heartbreak.

Alfa Romeo

Bertone and Scaglione created Alfa Romeo BAT 5 first, so named because Scaglione created four full-size models before switching to metalwork for the fifth. Incredibly, the car was pushed from concept to creation in less than a year. In May of 1953, it premiered at the Turin Auto Salon and caused a major ripple through the industry; that spurred them to follow up with the BAT 7 in 1954 and finally, the BAT 9 in 1955. On a recent plane ride, I enjoyed Ford Vs. Ferrari for a third time. This time, I paid special attention to the scene during which Ken Miles drives the car with pieces of wool taped all over it to determine where it wasn’t achieving optimal aerodynamics. Working side by side with Alfa Romeo project manufacturing chief Ezio Cingolani, Scaglione photographed his design at speed with a similar set of wool markers. Clearly, they didn’t align with Enzo Ferrari’s philosophy that “aerodynamics are for people who can't build engines.” Designed with ambitious wings and a long, Roman nose, the BAT 7 improved upon the BAT 5, achieving an incredible drag coefficient of 0.19. (For comparison purposes, a new Porsche Taycan has the best drag coefficient of all current Porsche models at 0.22.) Bertone and Scaglione worked so hard on this car they ran out of time to ship it to Turin for its reveal in April of 1954, and they had to drive it themselves on the wings of efficient aerodynamics to the show at the last minute.

Alfa Romeo