2024 Maserati GranCabrio: A 542-HP Convertible GT

When we drove the new Maserati GranTurismo last year, we found it to be a charming albeit pricey grand tourer. Now, the model is set to become even more charming (and presumably even pricier) as a convertible version has arrived in the form of the 2024 Maserati GranCabrio.

It will launch first as a high-performance Trofeo model powered by the company's twin-turbo, 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 making 542 horsepower. Subsequent GranCabrio variants have yet to be confirmed, but if the fixed-roof GranTurismo is anything to go by, expect a less powerful V6 Modena and all-electric Folgore to be available eventually.

Maserati

GranCabrio uses a soft top that opens in 14 seconds—or 13.9, to be exact—and closes in 16 at speeds of up to 31 mph. Top operation is done via the touchscreen or, per Maserati, gesture controls which don't sound like they will be a source of frustration at all. In any case, the cloth roof comes in five different colors. Standard three-stage neck warmers in the two front seats as well as an optional fold-up wind deflector aim to make top-down cruising comfier in the cold.

The ability to remove the roof does, of course, come with a weight penalty: 360 pounds. (The car weighs 4,317 pounds.) As a result, the Cabrio gets to 62 mph 0.1 seconds slower than the Turismo at 3.6 seconds, 124 mph is reached 0.8 seconds slower at 12.2, and top speed is down 3 mph—196 mph instead of the coupe's 199. Anemic, I know. It also apparently takes 2 extra meters to stop from 62 mph, with Maserati quoting a stopping distance of <37 m versus <35 m for the Turismo Trofeo.

Maserati

Other spec differences include a smaller trunk, naturally. Convertible gets up to 6.0 cubic feet rather than the coupe's 10.9 whereas weight distribution has actually improved to 51/49 versus the coupe's 52/48. The Cabrio may be heavier overall, but it looks like that additional weight is countering the weight of that front-mounted engine when it comes to balance.

Anywho, if you had to buy a new Maserati GT car, what are you going with? Drop top or coupe?

Maserati