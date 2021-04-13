2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible: A 650-HP Open-Air Party for You and Three Friends

Exactly three weeks after unveiling its newest muscly Brit, Bentley is pulling the covers off the open-air version: the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible. It was just a matter of time, really, but just because we expected it, doesn't make it any less impressive.

The differences between the coupe and the convertible are obvious, but it's these contrasting features that make the convertible stand out as the swankier of the two. For starters, the roof is offered in seven different colors, including tweed. This means you can essentially customize whatever two-tone combination you can think of, allowing you to build the open-air grand tourer of your dreams.