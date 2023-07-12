The 207-MPH Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima Celebrates V8s and Nutty Speed

I did not see this coming, but Maserati just turned the Ghibli into the fastest gasoline-burning production sedan in the world. You would be forgiven for forgetting the Ghibli even existed, as Maserati's entry car hasn't exactly lit up sales sheets over the past couple of years. However, to celebrate the end of the brand's long history of great V8s, the Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima will debut at the Goodwood Festival of speed with a top speed of 207 mph.

The "334" in its name denotes its top speed in kilometers per hour, which equals 207 mph. That makes it faster than every other production internal combustion sedan in the world, just barely beating the Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye (203 mph).

Maserati

Interestingly, the Ghibli 334 Ultima doesn't claim any more power than the Ghibli Trofeo. Its 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 still makes 572 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. Its higher top speed comes courtesy of some aerodynamic improvements—such as a new carbon fiber spoiler and new wheels—and bespoke compound tires. Admittedly, the new 207 mph top speed is only a bit higher than the Ghibli Trofeo's 203 mph top speed but more is still better.

Alongside the Ghibli 334 Ultima will be the Levante 334 Ultima. However, both cars mark the end of V8s for Maserati. After such cars are gone, the Italians will still with their Nettuno twin-turbocharged V6 for internal combustion, the same one that powers the MC20 and GranTurismo. Having driven both, I can personally say that the new V6 is more than up to the task of waving the internal combustion flag for Maserati. But internal combustion isn't Maserati's main focus anymore, as it's moving toward electrification, with cars like the GranTurismo Folgore.

Maserati

Both the Ghibli 334 and Levante 334 will partake in the famous Goodwood Hillclimb, marking the last time production V8-powered Maseratis will do so.