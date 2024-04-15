Maserati Will Only Sell EVs by 2028

The Italian word "Folgore" means "Lightning," but you probably already knew that because Maserati has referenced it heavily since unveiling its first electric model; the GranTurismo Folgore. However, Maserati unveiled Monday morning its plans for its fully electric future.

At an event called "Folgore Days" in Italy, the iconic Italian automaker kickstarted this pivotal journey, which is easily one of the most representative in its history. The biggest news is that Maserati will complete its transition to a purely electric lineup by 2028. While a broad timeline for this had already been announced, this specifies the year when Maserati will no longer offer gasoline-powered cars, something that a Maserati U.S. spokesperson confirmed to The Drive.



Maserati CEO Davide Grasso clarified that some markets around the world may move at a different pace, but highlighted that the company is targeting 2028 as its goal.

Maserati

By 2025, every Maserati product will have a fully electric variant. In addition to the GranCabrio and Gran Turismo, it also recently announced the Grecale Folgore SUV and an MC20 Folgore supercar, the latter coming in 2025. Since the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante are being phased out, only the important new models will be left standing by 2025 and all will have internal combustion and electric powertrain options.

But Maserati isn't stopping there. It also partnered with Vita, the Italian electric boat maker. Together, they created the Tridente, a 10.5-meter electric boat with a carbon fiber hull made by Hodgdon Yachts in Maine. Maserati didn't provide many specifics but said it can cruise at 25 knots (29 mph) and has a top speed of 40 knots (46 mph).

Maserati

I sampled the Gran Turismo Folgore last year on the Autodromo Vallelunga, and its monstrously powerful tri-motor powertrain was a blast. Two motors at the back and one at the front produce a total of 749 horsepower and it was more fun to drive than the ICE version. While it might seem a bit soon for Maserati to go electric in four short years—a brand famous for thrilling engines and seductive designs—the GranTurismo Folgore proves that its future is bright.