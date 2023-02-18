Maserati GranCabrio Convertible Will Come Back for 2024: Report

The all-new 2023 Maserati GranTurismo was officially revealed a few months ago, with pricing having just been revealed a few weeks ago. However, the Italians might have yet another reveal in the works, as a Maserati VIN decoder seems to suggest that the upcoming drop-top Maserati GranCabrio is coming for the 2024 model year.

Posted on the Grecale Forum, this Maserati VIN decoder for all GranTurismo models clearly indicates that there will be both couple and convertible versions for 2024. If Maserati plans on releasing GranCabrio models for the 2024 model year, there's a good chance that the car is revealed within the coming months.

Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo

Admittedly, the VIN decoder is said to be from January, 2022, so it's possible that plans have changed since then. However, we already know that the GranCabrio is coming and nearly production-ready, as Maserati teased it in camouflage shortly after it revealed the GranTurismo coupe.

What's even more interesting than its potentially imminent reveal is the fact that the GranCabrio could be getting the same model variants as the GranTurismo. The VIN decoder lists Modena, Trofeo, and Folgore versions of the GranCabrio, mirroring its fixed-top sibling. While Modena and Trofeo versions I expected, the Folgore is interesting.

Gran Turismo Folgore

The Modena is the entry-level model, which uses its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter 'Nettuno' V6 and makes 483 horsepower. While the Trofeo is the higher-performance version that uses the same engine but pushes out 542 horsepower. However, I was excited to see the electric triple-motor Folgore version listed. I drove the 749 horsepower GranTurismo Folgore during my test drive in Rome a few weeks ago and it's a mind-melting rocket ship. So the idea of unleashing all of that power without a roof seems like a ton of fun, even without a typical Italian exotic soundtrack.

Speaking of Italian soundtracks, the Nettuno engine sounds good for a small displacement, turbocharged V6 but it certainly lacks the magic of the previous-gen GranTurmiso's 4.7-liter V8. So dropping the top in this generation car won't add the sort of drama that its predecessor did. Still, I won't argue with more noise from an exotic Italian grand touring car. Hopefully we get to see it soon.