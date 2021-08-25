He Helped Reinvent Kia In America. Now He’s Doing the Same for Maserati

Less clear was what should be done about it. Even in 2019, as Q1 sales dropped a staggering 41 percent, Maserati's then-CEO of North America Alistair Gardner gave a now-cringeworthy interview where he declared that Maserati would "never" go all-electric . "This is a brand that needs combustion engines. It needs that raw emotion," he said—all while reports circulated that Ferrari would soon stop supplying Maserati with its operatic V8s , potentially leaving the company without a halo powertrain. Grim times indeed.

A lot can change in a few years—just ask Maserati. Back in late 2018, as its then-owner Fiat-Chrysler tried to sort things out following CEO Sergio Marchionne's death that summer, company leadership was openly admitting it screwed up with the iconic Italian brand. Years of underinvesting and overpromising and generally treating Maserati like a mass-market afterthought led to a stale and unpopular lineup. Hell, the GranTurismo, arguably its most well-known car, dated back to 2007. "Mistakes were made," was the clear message from then-CEO Mike Manley as he stepped into Marchionne's formidable shoes that fall.

But jump ahead by a couple more years and the picture has improved drastically—frankly more than anyone expected, especially after the twists and turns of 2020. First, Maserati showed off the MC20, a mid-engine screamer with a bespoke V6 featuring fuel-injection tech derived from F1 cars; it's legitimately the most exciting thing the company's done in over a decade. (Drives pretty great, too.) Then it previewed an ambitious electrification strategy that will see a fully electrified lineup roll out by 2024, its product pipeline packed with dual combustion and BEV versions of its famous nameplates. Then it refocused its current crop of cars around a three-trim strategy—GT, Modena and hard-edged Trofeo performance vehicles—that it plans to apply to every new model going forward and carry through the rest of the decade. Hello, midsize Ghibli Trofeo performance sedan with a twin-turbo V8. Hello, compact Grecale Trofeo performance SUV. Oh yeah, that's happening.

And then perhaps most important, Maserati found itself as one of the crown jewels of the newly-formed Stellantis empire, with the resources and investment befitting that status. We know all that because, well, the new CEO of Maserati North America William Peffer told us so during a conversation at Pebble Beach earlier this month. Peffer succeeded Gardner in January—Gardner is now vice president of a regional dealership group in Florida, and that's pretty much all I need to say about that switch. Peffer comes into the job from Kia America, where he helped reinvent Kia's image and propel it to its biggest sales year in history in 2020, so he knows a thing or two about big plans. Standing around an MC20 parked on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, he shared a few exclusive updates, talked about what the Stellantis merger has done for Maserati, and tried his best to refocus my attention on the car in front of us. He only partly succeeded.

The Drive: So when you’re starting out to design a bespoke mid-engine chassis for the MC20, what expertise are you drawing on given that it’s a singular effort in the company, and in Stellantis as a whole? That’s hard stuff.

William Peffer, Maserati North America CEO: We’ve been around for a long time, right? MC12. This is a distant cousin of the MC12. So we have a rich heritage in racing and supercar development. We just haven’t had one on the market for several years. This is the return of that. This vehicle then becomes the gateway into the renaissance we go into next year, with a new SUV, which will give us two SUVs. Our objective is to get more consideration in the EV space; I don’t think a lot of people think of Maserati as an EV brand right now. And then the Gran Turismo comes back. Some of the design elements you see in this car will make their way elsewhere. This is the establishment of where we’re going with the design direction.

Karl DeBoer, Maserati North America Brand Manager: Regarding the chassis, I think it’s also important to note that it’s one platform designed for three different iterations. So it’s the same monocoque that’ll be used for the coupe, Spyder and full electric. So we’ve kind of designed it around those three iterations, and in concert with Dallara. Over 2,000 hours were spent with those guys. It’s a first-rate chassis, but it’s also been designed for the future.

TD: Any special challenges making it EV-proof?

Peffer: I’m kinda new to Maserati, but one of the things I like about the brand is we have the resources that have allowed for concurrent investment in ICE—you don’t see that with a lot of manufacturers anymore, new ICE investment—and full electrification. Now we’ve made commitments that we will have electric variants in all of our vehicles by 2024. So no, there’s no limitation. That’s part of the plan.