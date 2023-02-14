RevZilla’s Best-Selling Aluminum Motorcycle Ramp Is $40 Off Right Now

An aluminum folding ramp is an essential accessory to motorcycle ownership; it really comes in handy even if you only need to push your bike over humps rarely. But even if you don't have a bike, I find myself using my ramp for yard work and all kinds of random tasks. If you don't have one, this is a solid deal.

RevZilla's Trackside aluminum folding ramp is $40 off right now (a 25% discount off its list price of $159.99). The unit's rated to hold 750 pounds and folds out to be 90 inches long. It folds down to be 46 inches long, and is 11 inches wide. A safety strap is also included. Managing editor Jonathon Klein has this specific ramp and has used it extensively with the Zero FX, and Honda Africa Twin and CRF300L Rally. He has nothing but good things to say about it.

Once you add it to your cart another $9.60 in tax is added bringing your total to $129.59, but shipping is free. RevZilla is running a concurrent discount code right now ("WELCOME23") that you can't add to this deal but might be worth noting in case you find other stuff you want while you're on the site.

