Honda's New Robot Buddy Helps Kids Cross Streets Safely

Honda engineers have developed a new robot buddy they call “Ropot,” which attaches to a child’s backpack strap and reminds them to cross the street safely. The device is about the size and shape of a GoPro camera and has a friendly expression, which presumably makes it feel more like a friend than a watchdog for kids. When the child reaches a pre-established crossing point, Ropot buzzes like a smartwatch, prompting them to stop and look left and right before crossing. The device also has a vehicle detection sensor and provides haptic feedback as an extra reminder.

The GPS-equipped Ropot route is set up in advance by a parent or guardian, with each crosswalk set up as a vibration point. Paired with a smartphone app, the guardian can review the route with the child and make sure it’s working as prescribed. As a bonus, the parent can see exactly where the child is on the route through the app.