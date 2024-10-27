Watch Ferrari Assemble and Paint a Small (and Expensive) Purse Just Like It Does Its Cars

Precision and performance are part of every Ferrari vehicle produced. Why should it be any different with Ferrari fashion and accessories, even if it is a purse?

The Ferrari Maranello Clutch has nothing to do with a transmission. Sorry, but it’s a bag. Clutch purses are slim, flat bags meant to be carried by hand or tucked under an arm. They typically don’t have shoulder straps or handles, but some might have a wrist strap attached. Funny enough, the Ferrari version features none of these characteristics other than being strapless. How Italian of you.

Named after Ferrari’s home base, the Maranello Clutch takes its shape from the Daytona SP3. A sleek car, yes, but aerodynamics don’t matter for something kept in your hand. Featuring a shiny painted surface, the Ferrari clutch probably isn’t comfortable to hold either. However, the time and effort put into creating one is as exquisite as it is excessive.

Ferrari via YouTube

As seen in a recent Ferrari video, the clutch supposedly goes through a production cycle that essentially mirrors a car’s. It’s machine-fabricated, hand-shaped, painted in a booth, and receives hand-stitched accouterments. The only difference is there is no assembly line because it’s more of a small-batch thing.

The Maranello Clutch is offered in 15 exterior colors, four Alcantara linings, and an option to engrave your initials. The hard-case purse is only available via Ferrari stores in Maranello, Milan, and Rome through its Made-to-Order service. Production time is estimated at six to eight weeks, depending on the order. Not in Italy? There’s a boutique in Miami that will happily take your money. If you have to ask how much, well…

Ferrari hasn’t released its specs, so who knows what you can actually carry in it. It’s probably too small to hold your hopes and dreams but does look large enough for a pair of matching Ferrari sunglasses and maybe a lip balm. For scale, here’s an image of 5’10” Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc holding a limited-edition clutch inspired by his personal Daytona SP3’s livery.