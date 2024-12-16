This Lego Motor Revs Higher Than Your Honda and Takes Pennzoil

Suffice it to say, we’re big fans of Lego builds around here. But when you throw working mechanical bits into the mix, that’s where things really get wild. We’ve seen mechanical Lego engines before—lots of them, in fact. From Lego-scale V8s to real-life scale V8s and even a “working” Rolls-Royce Merlin engine (the real one powered a plane, in case you’re unfamiliar), there’s no shortage of brick-based propulsion systems lurking on the Internet. But this build foregoes any attempt at realism in favor of revving to the moon—with a little help from air pressure and a generous dollop of Pennzoil, that is.

legoprestige‘s post is simply titled “Oil test truck” and contains no description apart from some emojis and hashtags. But the video speaks for itself; want your little home-brew brick motor to rev to the moon? Add some oil to it. And that’s just what the OP does before firing up the vacuum and letting this creation rip.

That’s when it becomes clear that we’re looking at more than just window dressing for the little “engine.” This truck not only has a “throttle,” but an entire functioning drivetrain with a multi-speed gearbox. It even sits on a stationary test platform with a little “dyno” roller at the back.

With the engine running, legoprestige manipulates the throttle and gearbox, demonstrating how both operate. Then, the digital tachometer comes out. With the throttle wide open, the engine shows a max of 8,024 RPM—not bad for some toy bricks and a (now somewhat oily) dust buster.

Speaking of which, if I have one tip to offer, it’s this: if you plan to test out something similar, maybe don’t do it right on the carpet. Oil’s #1 job is to get everywhere, and it’s very, very good at its job.

