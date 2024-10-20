Falling Boulder Absolutely Crushes Sprinter Van on California Road

On any drive, expect the unexpected. This couldn’t be more true when traversing perilous (and sometimes populous) mountainous roads. Vehicles might be exiting from blind driveways, and wildlife can jump out from behind overgrown brush, while rocks and trees can fall in any direction. Alertness, fast reflexes, and damn good brakes can mitigate an impact, but what if the colliding object is coming from above?

An apparent rockslide recently tumbled its way onto California Highway 18. At Mile Marker 19, which is locally referred to as The Narrows, stones of various sizes were strewn across the two-lane roadway. Amongst the rubble, and next to what looks to be the largest of these broken-off mountainside pieces, is a Sprinter van, its front cabin completely crushed.

California Department of Transportation

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the incident occurred on Friday morning at around 8:00 a.m. Social media commenters suggest there was heavy fog in the area during that time. California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) posted that Highway 18 was closed in both directions as first responders and cleanup crews worked the scene. The roads were eventually reopened at about 1:00 p.m.

From the scant images provided by the fire department, all we can really surmise is that the late-model passenger van was silver in color and featured a high roofline. There are racks of some kind affixed to what’s left of the roof, as well as a large domed attachment above the driver’s seat. The rounded piece is reminiscent of the rooftop cameras found on self-driving cars and mapping vehicles. Or it could be a simple skylight, given its position.

Nevertheless, there are no additional identifiers on the vehicle, and the rear license plate was too blurry to read or blacked out in images. Could’ve been a converted camper or a work van. Also unknown is whether the driver is a SoCal resident local to the area or just passing through.

But he was the only occupant extricated from the vehicle. Initially, first responders requested an air ambulance to transport the man. For reasons unknown, that call was canceled, and he was taken to a local trauma center via ambulance and admitted in critical condition. There is no word as to the rescued person’s current status or identity.