Gorgeous Jaguar XKSS Recreation Stolen From Texas Restoration Shop

Team CJ Works is an Austin, Texas-based restoration shop that builds and restores genuinely breathtaking classics, like Jaguar E-Types, Mercedes 300SL Gullwings, and Lamborghini Miuras. One of its most impressive products is its Jaguar XKSS recreation. It’s a gorgeous E-Type-based replica that pays perfect tribute to the Jaguar D-Type Le Mans-winning race car of the 1950s. Unfortunately, it’s been stolen, and the shop could use all the help it can get to bring it home safely.

“STOLEN! Please be on the look-out in Austin for this beautiful Team CJ Jaguar XKSS that was stolen from a locked garage in the Westlake area over the weekend,” Team CJ wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post. Regrettably, scam stolen car recovery bots have already seized the comments.

It’s unclear how the car was stolen, and there’s currently no public word on who took it or where it went. The Austin Police Department is currently searching for the retro Jag. Unfortunately, I have a feeling whoever stole it won’t be seen driving it around town, as it isn’t the most inconspicuous of cars.

The original Jaguar XKSS was built as a roadworthy version of the D-Type racer, with a tubular chassis and a magnesium alloy body. Its engine was a 3.4-liter straight-six that made 262 horsepower. Jaguar Classic rebuilt one from scratch back in 2016 to exact original specifications, and it’s on display at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles. However, Team CJ’s take is an alloy-bodied replica with a 4.7-liter engine that makes 390 horsepower, while using the suspension and drivetrain from a classic E-Type. Its Opalescent Dark Green is as gorgeous as the original’s, though, and its sage leather looks sensational. So it isn’t going to blend into traffic well.

Team CJ Works

While you probably won’t spot the XKSS parked at Starbucks, if you do get any information about its whereabouts, shoot Team CJ a message or contact Austin police at (512) 974-5000.

