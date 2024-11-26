Like It or Not, Liberty Walk Is Doing Up a Lamborghini Miura

Japanese tuner Liberty Walk is known for peddling the kind of body kits that wouldn’t look out of place in a Fast and Furious movie. You’d expect to see a Liberty Walk kit on a Nissan Z or, hell, even a late-model Ferrari, but you wouldn’t normally associate the brand with the Lamborghini Miura. And yet, there’s a Miura currently parked in Liberty Walk’s shop, and it’s about to look a whole lot different than Bertone originally intended.

Liberty Walk founder Wataru Kato published pictures of the Miura project on his Instagram page. If this rings a bell, it might be because the tuner unveiled a Miura-like coupe in 2018. That was a replica, according to CarBuzz; the new project is not. This time, Liberty Walk is starting with a real Miura—one of 763 units made—and rebuilding it from the ground up while incorporating numerous visual modifications inside and out.

Worried about where this is going? So are we.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The car looks relatively rough: it’s been stripped to the bare metal, there’s clear evidence of prior bodywork, and there are spots of rust in the trunk. It’s missing quite a few parts, but we don’t know if that’s how Liberty Walk received it or if the pictures were taken after the process of disassembling it began. The transversally-mounted 3.9-liter V12 and the gated five-speed manual transmission are both present and look stock.

It’s too early to tell precisely what Liberty Walk has planned for the Miura, but browsing through some of its past builds gives us a hint at what’s in store. The brand has released body kits for a long list of cars from all over the automotive spectrum—it even tuned a semi-truck. Each kit is different, but most include a front splitter, wheel arch flares for that wide-bodied look, and a rear wing, plus vents, scoops, and other add-ons.

Regardless of what it looks like, the end result will be something enthusiasts will either love or hate. We’d be much happier knowing that this Miura is getting a full restoration from Lamborghini’s Polo Storico division but it’s not our car, it’s not our money, and it’s ultimately not our call. Liberty Walk will work on the Miura through the end of the year and unveil it at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon (basically Japan’s SEMA) in January.

Liberty Walk

Gird your loins, folks, and don’t say we didn’t warn you.

It’ll be interesting to find out what effect the modifications have on this Miura’s value. Keep in mind that we’re talking about a very, very expensive car. Often celebrated as the original modern supercar, the Miura has shot up in value over the past couple of years and now stands out as one of the most valuable classic Lamborghini models. Auction house RM Sotheby’s recently sold a 1969 Miura P400 S for $967,500 excluding the buyer’s fee—and it was literally a wreck! At the other end of the spectrum, a freshly restored 1972 Miura P400 SV sold for $4.9 million in June.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com