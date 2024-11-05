You Could Buy Two Maserati MC20s for the Price of This Biturbo Restomod

Resto-modding has entered the 1980s: the Mercedes-Benz 190E, the Porsche 928, and even the original Fiat Panda 4×4 were recently pelted into the modern era as limited-edition models with inflated price tags. We didn’t expect to see the Maserati Biturbo join the party, but a coachbuilder named Modena Automobili announced plans to become the Singer of underappreciated Reagan-era Italian sport sedans.

The donor car is a 1983 Biturbo that, like many of these, has led a rough life. Faded paint? Check, with spots of flaking paint as a bonus. Rust? Yep. Wear on the interior touch points? Triple check. It’s dusty, a little mossy, and presumably hasn’t been driven for quite some time. There’s no word on whether it runs. It’s still here, though, which is no small feat as not many were preserved. They’re largely snubbed by collectors, too.

Whether or not it runs is a moot point: Modena Automobili plans to replace this Biturbo’s original engine with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 sourced from the Ghibli S and tuned to develop 500 horsepower. It’s keeping the ZF-developed eight-speed automatic transmission, too. The brand is aiming for a zero-to-62-mph time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph, figures that would make the MA-01 far quicker than a stock Biturbo.

Modena Automobili

Everything else is getting updated, overhauled, or redesigned, according to Car Design News. The changes made to the front are fairly light: the rectangular headlights remain, though they’re now LEDs, and they’re complemented by a deeper front bumper with a splitter. The punched-out wheel arches give the coupe a more muscular stance, while the carbon fiber trim between the windows is reminiscent of the Shamal.

Things get more contentious out back. Modena Automobili kept the original rear-end’s design theme but framed it with extended quarter panels that connect to form a spoiler. There are likely aerodynamic-related reasons for this, but it strays from the Biturbo’s low-key styling. We’ll need to be patient to get a look at the interior, though peeking through the windshield reveals that there’s space for four passengers.

Keep in mind that this is a work in progress; the first prototype hasn’t been built yet. If everything goes to plan, Modena Automobili will build 33 units of the MA-01 priced at over €500,000 each—that’s about $545,000 at the current conversion rate. Are there 33 people willing to spend over half a million dollars on a Biturbo, even a resto-modded one, when you can get a pair of new MC20s for less? Time will tell. On one hand, the regular Biturbo remains obscure and undervalued. On the other hand, the boxy, oh-so-1980s styling might appeal to younger enthusiasts.

Modena Automobili

