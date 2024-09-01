Overweight Ford F-750 Plunges Through Historic Wooden Bridge in Maine

Once upon a time, Maine could claim that more than 120 covered bridges dotted its landscape. Last week, the headcount was nine. Now, there are eight and a half. That’s because, despite posted signs, the driver of an overweight vehicle decided to cross one. He didn’t make it. Not even halfway. Instead, the bridge bottomed out, sending the driver, truck, and cargo plummeting into the water below.

WGME (CBS 13 News)

Babb’s Bridge in Gorham, Maine, has the oldest history of the state’s remaining covered bridges, one that dates back to 1840. The wooden bridge also has a weight limit of three tons. The driver behind the wheel of a Ford F-750 thought he could make it, but alas—those trucks can be over 9,000 pounds empty, and depending on what was in the bed, GVWR can be between 26,000 and 37,000 pounds.

Oh, and the driver was also hauling crushed gravel, according to the Gorham Police Department. Even if the vehicle were an older F-Series with zero cargo, its weight would’ve still exceeded what the little old bridge could handle. The ability to read doesn’t necessarily mean you understand the words. At least, that’s my guess when the driver didn’t change his route.

Although there are no signs regarding weight limits placed on or near the bridge itself, there are roadway signs. Large and unobstructed, the signs indicate the bridge’s height (10 feet), width (single lane), and support (three tons max). They are placed along Hurricane Road at the last major intersection before arriving at the bridge crossing. Basically, there’s no way to miss them.

Gorham Police Department

Based on the images, the bridge gave way almost immediately under the weight of the truck. The driver suffered minor injuries but was able to exit the vehicle on his own. Luckily, no one else was hurt, considering the area is popular with swimmers and kayakers.

Babb’s Bridge was originally built in the 1800s, and for more than a century, the wooden expanse had fulfilled its purpose of helping people cross the Presumpscot River. Unfortunately, vandals burned the bridge down in 1973. The state rebuilt an exact replica using historically accurate, locally sourced materials, which opened in 1973. Of course, now, it needs to be partially rebuilt again.

The Maine Department of Transportation said repairs will not be completed until next spring because obtaining the needed lumber to maintain the bridge’s accuracy will take several months. In the meantime, other repairs will take place while Babb’s Bridge remains closed. Repair estimates have not been released, but the owner of the truck company has offered to help pay for the rebuild. The incident itself remains under investigation by local authorities.