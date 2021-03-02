You Could Buy This Wacky Two-Tire, One-Wheel Setup for Your Car in the ’80s

The Lotus Esprit was one of the quickest cars of the 1980s—provided the road was dry. Legend has it that Porsche factory racing driver Jaroslav "Jerry" Juhan once watched a Citroën 2CV disappear down the road during a rainy drag race. The alleged reason? Narrow tires on the Citroën finding grip where his Lotus's couldn't. If only there were a way to balance tiny contact patches with having enough rubber for a performance car, Juhan must have thought, before a lightbulb went off in his head.

Such an idea spawned Juhan's firm JJD Twin Tires, which offered passenger car wheels that mounted two narrow tires instead of one wide. The idea was that this increased grip in the wet without compromising it in dry conditions, not to mention adding the ability to drive on flat tires. An outlandish proposal, maybe, but Juhan's reasoning was solid enough to convince wheel manufacturers ATS, Crimson and Speedline to supply JJD with compatible wheels, and Avon and Toyo, special rubber, apparently amounting to motorcycle tires with reinforced sidewalls.