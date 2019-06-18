Search for Missing Automotive Journalist Davey Johnson Called Off

The search for automotive journalist Davey Johnson, and friend to many here at The Drive, has sadly been called off by authorities. After a week-long quest to find Davey, which included aerial units, boats, jet-skis, and hundreds of hiked miles along the Mokelumne River, local authorities were unable to find him.

Davey had been riding a new Honda motorcycle when he had lost contact with friends and family. Though many feared the worst given his last few messages saying he was tired and in need of some rest, the motorcycle was found parked and undamaged. After a search of the area near the parked motorcycle, authorities found Davey’s belongings packed neatly near the bank of the Mokelumne River.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department, which quarterbacked the search for Davey, released a statement that all efforts to find Davey have been exhausted. Detectives believe that Davey went into the river on his own accord and that they do not suspect foul play. As such, with the search now being called off, the authorities believe this is a case of accidental drowning. Though we can’t be certain we have to use the past tense, at this point, it’s quite likely we’ll never see Davey again.

Davey wasn’t just one of the best writers in the automotive space, he was one of the best humans the author’s ever come into contact with. When we first met, he was already well-established and didn’t need to give me the time of day. I was an upstart he didn’t know. Yet, Davey immediately started talking with me like we were old friends. It also helped that we had just driven a Bugatti Veyron and I told him I was hiding a broken shoulder so I wouldn’t miss the opportunity. He let out a great belly laugh. From then on, we were friends.

Davey’s absence going forward will be felt as there should be more to Davey’s story. Unfortunately, that’s not how life works.