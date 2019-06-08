Help Us Find Renowned Automotive Journalist Davey G. Johnson

Davey G. Johnson, a renowned columnist from the most notable likes of CARandDRIVER, Road&Track, Autoweek, Jalopnik, Popular Mechanics, MotorcyclistOnline, and friend of many of The Drive's editors, has been declared a missing person. Johnson was heading through the Sonora Pass just outside of Sacramento while road-testing a Honda CB1000R motorcycle.

He was last heard from this past Wednesday morning, at around 2 am Pacific Standard Time. Nobody has heard from him since after failing to return to his home, a timespan of approximately more than 72 hours as of June 7. At midnight on June 7, the police and sheriff's department in the area found Johnson's motorcycle parked at a rest stop. Johnson, nor his belongings, were with it.

Currently, the California Highway Patrol, local Forest Rangers, and a handful of friends from the automotive community with specialized training near San Francisco and Sacramento have begun a search and rescue operation. Authorities have closed off the area where Johnson was last seen and search and rescue have a helicopter in the air. Canine units will be employed when they become available.

According to the latest update, his smartphone was last pinged somewhere on Highway 49 in Amador County, leading local police to the black Honda motorcycle, parked at a rest stop on Route 49 near Mokelumne Hill.