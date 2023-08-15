Car nerds love the Fiat Panda 4x4, and for good reason. With its adorable Giugiaro-penned design, practical hatchback body, and surprisingly rugged off-road capability, the Panda 4x4 isn't just a charming oddball, it's a do-it-all daily driver. To celebrate 40 years of its quirky goodness, designer Niels van Roij created this lovable one-off restomod: The Fiat Panda 4x4 Piccolo Lusso.

The restomod started out life as a Panda 4x4 Sisley, which was a fancier version of the standard car with metallic paint, a hood scoop, and even headlight washers. Snazzy stuff. All original Sisley cars came with a unique logo, featuring a man in a canoe. So van Roij took that logo and ran with it. Not only is the "man in the canoe" logo featured throughout the car, but its color palette was inspired by the colors of the Mediterranean coast.

Its Azzurro Blu paint continues onto its steel wheels (and the engine bay's spare wheel too) and interior door cards. A two-tone brown and tan color combination finishes the seats, door trim, dashboard, and steering wheel. However, it's the trunk floor that really steals the show, with its yacht-like teak decking.

Despite its luxurious interior, the Piccolo Lusso is still a Panda 4x4 at heart and its utilitarian nature shines through. It still has a manual gearbox, its Steyr-Puch-derived four-wheel-drive running gear, manual windows, and a dash-mounted clinometer. It's like a velvet-lined pair of hiking shoes; rugged and dependable but comfy to wear.

Niels van Roij Design partnered with Dutch classic car dealer Kaeve Cars to make just one Piccolo Lusso and they're selling it for $32,818. That's expensive for a Panda 4x4 but cheap in the world of one-off restomods. I just hope whoever buys it doesn't lock it away in a garage but actually embraces the spirit of the Panda 4x4 and drives it both on and off-road.