Wrecked Supercar Carrier Spills Lamborghini, Ferrari, Audi R8, and More

It's never a good day when you get into a car accident, but I assume most of you aren't hauling a trailer full of supercars around. It would be terrible news if you crashed such a vehicle, but that's exactly what happened this week in the United Kingdom near the Brands Hatch circuit. A semi-truck loaded full of expensive cars overturned on its way to Goodwood from the aforementioned racetrack. There's a video of the aftermath, and it isn't pretty.

Several supercars, including a Ferrari F430, an Audi R8, and a Lamborghini Aventador, are visible on the trailer, which separated from the truck to block much of the road. The company that owns and operates the vehicles, Everyman Racing, issued a statement following the wreck, but did not offer an explanation for the incident. It only stated that there were no injuries and that the truck's quick-reacting driver "averted what could have been a nasty accident with other road users." According to KentLive, the driver did report a minor injury to police immediately following the crash, which occurred just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 23.

On its website, Everyman Racing states it maintains a fleet of "300+ meticulously maintained vehicles," which it rents out for track days and other motorsport-adjacent events. It noted on social media that while many vehicles had been damaged, because nobody was seriously harmed and it still has a collection of "over 200 more supercars to choose from," its planned event at Goodwood would go on as normal. That's the confidence of a company with very good insurance.

Probably the most eye-catching casualty of the accident is an overturned Bentley, which is sitting near the side of the road completely on its roof. Other victims include an orange Aston Martin and an R35 Nissan GT-R. Broken glass and what looks to be transmission fluid are visible on the ground around the scene.

The bill to fix all of these cars is going to be high, needless to say. Some of them, like the Bentley, are doubtlessly totaled. It's not every day we see so many supercars simultaneously smashed up, but at least it seems nobody was badly hurt.

