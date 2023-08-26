Gerber’s End of Summer Knife and Tool Sale Is On
Get your Gerber on.
A fan-favorite, including us, Gerber's multi-tools and knives are some of the most well-known, well-trusted around. I've had countless Gerbers over the years, including a knife I'm testing which you'll see real soon. But right now, you can score an awesome deal thanks to Gerber's killer End of Summer sale. It has everything you could want, including pocket knives, multi-tools, and more. Check it out and get on it before the sale ends, just like summer.
- Mansfield - Olive Micarta ($15 off)
- Armbar Scout - Onyx ($25 off)
- Downwind Ulu - Black ($31 off)
- Slimsada ($30 off)
- Armbar Slim Cut - Baltic Haze ($20 off)
- Exo-Mod Drop Point - Black ($21 off)
- Armbar Cork - Gold ($22.50 off)
- Devour - Titanium ($12.50 off)
- Armbar Trade - Onyx ($25 off)
- Dual-Force ($55 off)
- Highbrow - Grey ($31 off)
- Gator Bolo Machete ($30 off)
- Affinity - Copper ($29 off)
- Bushcraft Hatchet - Grey ($35 off)
- Fire Starter ($6 off)
- Air Ranger - Serrated ($23.50 off)
