Get Adventure Ready With Dometic’s Front Runner Bronco-Specific Slimline II Roof Rack

What does Dometic and the Ford Bronco have in common? They’ve both been supporting people in search of an adventure for more than 50 years. And now, with the introduction of Dometic’s Front Runner Slimline II Roof Rack specifically for the 4-door Ford Bronco, taking your SUV to places unknown has never been so enticing.

The aluminum rack, which launched on September 1st, is designed to handle bulky luggage, storage boxes, camping gear, bicycles, and kayaks. So whether you want to set up on a virgin beach for the weekend or tackle an off-road trail to reach a campsite, you should be covered.

And thanks to its modular design, this unit is compatible with more than 55 rack accessories.

It’s worth noting that Dometic also recently launched two new Bronco-specific products: a Drawer Kit for storing and organizing gear and a Drop Down Tailgate Table which offers an instant work or food-prep surface.

The Slimline roof rack series is tried and tested, and this latest iteration should continue the model’s history of durability. The rack is made from powder-coated high-density T6 aluminum, which ensures it’s strong and lightweight. When installed, the approximate weight of the unit is just shy of 55 pounds.

Although a roof rack is a relatively simple design, installing one is often far more complicated than it needs to be. But that shouldn’t be a problem with the Slimline II and its bolt-on design, however, your Bronco needs to be fitted with OEM roof rails to use the rack kit.

This model will set you back $1,980 when bought directly from Dometic’s online shop and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. But what do you think? Are you going to outfit your Bronco? Let us know!