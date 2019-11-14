Best Jeep Roof Racks: Boost Your Jeep’s Carrying Capacity

Tips

Low-profile racks are a better choice than fancy racks, even for rugged vehicles like Jeeps. This is because they make loading and unloading luggage easier and have better wind dynamics.

If you have to choose between a modular roof rack and a non-modular one, go with the modular one. You can test out different set ups, each which uniquely meets your loading needs.

Jeep roof racks are susceptible to rust. Get anti-rust paint or seal water entry holes before using a new rack to help prolong its life. Also, be sure to occasionally check for signs of rust.

FAQs

Q: Which is the best material for a Jeep roof rack?

A: Most roof racks are made of steel. While steel may make them heavy, they may not be high-quality. Aluminum performs better than steel in regards to carrying capacity and rust resistance.

Q: Will a roof rack damage my Jeep?

A: Not if it’s correctly installed. Roof rack manufacturers go to great lengths to ensure that their racks do not damage any vehicle parts.

Q: Is a roof rack a permanent fixture?

A: Most people who install roof racks on their Jeeps leave them there to avoid the hassle of having to reinstall them. However, if you prefer to remove your roof rack every now and then, it’s doable.

Final Thoughts

The 64-inch Arksen Universal Roof Rack is highly rated, and it’s the perfect accessory for a long road trip. But if you want an affordable alternative, choose the ROLA 59504 V-Tex Rooftop Cargo Basket.