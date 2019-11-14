Best Jeep Roof Racks: Boost Your Jeep’s Carrying Capacity

Going on road trips doesn’t have to be complicated—simply get a Jeep roof rack

By Alice Musyoka
There’s no joy in driving a Jeep if you have to sacrifice storage space. Traveling with luggage can be a tricky affair. Thankfully, Jeep roof racks make the task easy. If you have an upcoming road trip, get a roof rack so you can carry more stuff. Here we’re shedding light on the best Jeep roof racks Jeep owners will love. 

  Best Overall
    Arksen Universal Roof Rack
    Summary
    This 64-inch roof rack is perfect if you like to travel often. It has easy-to-follow installation guidelines, so you’ll be able to quickly set it up and set out on your adventure. It’s also a bit larger than other racks.
    Pros
    It is made of heavy-duty steel and has metal bottom bars to accommodate heavy loads. Four thick u-bolts secure it to your vehicle's crossbars. The steel wind fairing helps reduce wind resistance, improving your car’s fuel consumption and overall performance.
    Cons
    The metal bars might develop rust if you don’t check them often. Uneven weight distribution will cause the rack to lose some of its structural integrity, especially in the middle.
  Best Value
    ROLA 59504 V-Tex Rooftop Cargo Basket
    Summary
    This rack has a sporty design and a rough-coat finish that makes it scratch-resistant and protects it against outdoor elements. It is designed to reduce wind resistance and can accommodate a lighting fixture.
    Pros
    The rack can fit Jeeps, SUVs, full-size cars, and vans with roof bars. It has a removable air deflector at the front that’s designed to maintain wind dynamics and reduce wind resistance. It is easy to install as it doesn’t require any additional features.
    Cons
    The uneven placement of screw holes makes it hard to install on some cars. You may have to apply an anti-rust coating or seal the tubing. The welded parts are not well-finished, so you have to be careful. 
  Honorable Mention
    EAG Roof Rack for Jeep Wrangler
    Summary
    This 80-pound rack allows you to load items double its weight as long as you evenly distribute them. It is designed to fit the style of the rugged Jeep Wrangler. Its black color blends with any exterior paint.
    Pros
    The steel tubing measures one inch and features a powder-coated black finish for durable service. The rack’s window-hinge mounting brackets ensure your Jeep stays undamaged during installation. There’s no assembly required, so installation is super easy.
    Cons
    It rusts easily, especially if it is exposed to humid conditions. It is also heavier than most racks in its class. The paint does not last and chips off easily.

Tips

  • Low-profile racks are a better choice than fancy racks, even for rugged vehicles like Jeeps. This is because they make loading and unloading luggage easier and have better wind dynamics. 
  • If you have to choose between a modular roof rack and a non-modular one, go with the modular one. You can test out different set ups, each which uniquely meets your loading needs. 
  • Jeep roof racks are susceptible to rust. Get anti-rust paint or seal water entry holes before using a new rack to help prolong its life. Also, be sure to occasionally check for signs of rust. 

FAQs

Q: Which is the best material for a Jeep roof rack?

A: Most roof racks are made of steel. While steel may make them heavy, they may not be high-quality. Aluminum performs better than steel in regards to carrying capacity and rust resistance.

Q: Will a roof rack damage my Jeep?

A: Not if it’s correctly installed. Roof rack manufacturers go to great lengths to ensure that their racks do not damage any vehicle parts.

Q: Is a roof rack a permanent fixture?

A: Most people who install roof racks on their Jeeps leave them there to avoid the hassle of having to reinstall them. However, if you prefer to remove your roof rack every now and then, it’s doable.

Final Thoughts

The 64-inch Arksen Universal Roof Rack is highly rated, and it’s the perfect accessory for a long road trip. But if you want an affordable alternative, choose the ROLA 59504 V-Tex Rooftop Cargo Basket

