Best ATV Covers: Protect Your Ride from the Elements

These top ATV covers will keep your ATV protected and in great condition.

By Saeed Wazir
best-atv-cover
Saeed WazirView Saeed Wazir's Articles

Affiliate Disclaimer: TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Whether you store your ATV inside or outside, it should be protected harmful conditions such as bad weather, animals, and dust. A cover can prevent expensive repair costs that arise from leaving an ATV exposed to the elements. This buying guide includes three of the best ATV covers on the market.

  • Best Overall
    Coleman MadDog GearAll Weather Protection
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This durable ATV cover provides adequate protection against rain and the sun’s UV rays. It is ideal for all weather conditions.

    Pros
    Pros

    The Mad Dog is big and can fit most ATVs. It has an elastic bottom to ensure a tight fit and also comes with a storage bag.

    Cons
    Cons

    This cover easily succumbs to the weather. It is known to fade relatively quickly and wears thin in adverse weather conditions.

  • Best Value
    Waterproof ATV Cover Universal Fit
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This universal ATV cover comes in a number of sizes and is made from a high-density material that is abrasion-resistant.

    Pros
    Pros

    The material is heat-reflective, UV-resistant, and waterproof. It comes with a carry bag.

    Cons
    Cons

    It doesn’t fit some ATVs. Sometimes even when it does fit the fit isn’t secure, and it can blow away.

  • Honorable Mention
    Pilot Automotive CC-6224 Camouflage ATV Cover
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This ATV cover comes at a budget-friendly price. The camouflage design helps it blend in with the outdoors and it provides good basic protection for an ATV.

    Pros
    Pros

    It is lightweight, and the elastic seams ensure a tight fit. The seams are double-stitched for added durability, and it comes with a storage bag.

    Cons
    Cons

    This cover isn’t meant for extreme weather and is more suited for light use. There have also been concerns about its long-term durability.

Tips

  • Softer materials like cotton don’t scratch an ATV, but nylon and other hard materials can cause issues. It’s worth checking the material and getting one with a non-scratch inner lining.
  • Covers with buckles and straps have a more secure fit but can be cumbersome to fit and remove. Covers with elastic hems are less secure but easier to fit and remove.
  • When storing an ATV outside, it should have adequate protection from the elements. Waterproof covers with UV protection are recommended and can also be used indoors if necessary.

FAQs

Q: What’s the difference between indoor and outdoor covers?

A: Indoor covers are normally made from cotton or nylon and are soft to prevent scratching. They normally protect against dust and moisture. Outdoor covers are normally made from canvas, PVC, or a similar material. They often offer weather protection, especially against rain and UV rays.

Q: How long will an ATV cover last?

A: It depends on many factors, such as its exposure to harsh environments and storage conditions. Top-quality covers should have a lifespan of at least several years, with the average lifespan being around five years.

Q: How do I know if an ATV cover will fit correctly?

A: ATV covers come in a number of sizes, so you should accurately measure your vehicle and compare it to the desired cover. Most manufacturers also have charts to match the ATV with the correct cover size.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best ATV cover is the Coleman MadDog GearAll Weather Protection ATV Cover. It’s made with thick, heavy-duty material and is suitable for all weather conditions. 

For a more budget-friendly option try the Waterproof ATV Cover Universal Fit.

MORE TO READ