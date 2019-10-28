Best ATV Covers: Protect Your Ride from the Elements
These top ATV covers will keep your ATV protected and in great condition.
- Best OverallColeman MadDog GearAll Weather ProtectionSummarySummary
This durable ATV cover provides adequate protection against rain and the sun’s UV rays. It is ideal for all weather conditions.ProsPros
The Mad Dog is big and can fit most ATVs. It has an elastic bottom to ensure a tight fit and also comes with a storage bag.ConsCons
This cover easily succumbs to the weather. It is known to fade relatively quickly and wears thin in adverse weather conditions.
- Best ValueWaterproof ATV Cover Universal FitSummarySummary
This universal ATV cover comes in a number of sizes and is made from a high-density material that is abrasion-resistant.ProsPros
The material is heat-reflective, UV-resistant, and waterproof. It comes with a carry bag.ConsCons
It doesn’t fit some ATVs. Sometimes even when it does fit the fit isn’t secure, and it can blow away.
- Honorable MentionPilot Automotive CC-6224 Camouflage ATV CoverSummarySummary
This ATV cover comes at a budget-friendly price. The camouflage design helps it blend in with the outdoors and it provides good basic protection for an ATV.ProsPros
It is lightweight, and the elastic seams ensure a tight fit. The seams are double-stitched for added durability, and it comes with a storage bag.ConsCons
This cover isn’t meant for extreme weather and is more suited for light use. There have also been concerns about its long-term durability.