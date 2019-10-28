Best ATV Covers: Protect Your Ride from the Elements

Tips

Softer materials like cotton don’t scratch an ATV, but nylon and other hard materials can cause issues. It’s worth checking the material and getting one with a non-scratch inner lining.

Covers with buckles and straps have a more secure fit but can be cumbersome to fit and remove. Covers with elastic hems are less secure but easier to fit and remove.

When storing an ATV outside, it should have adequate protection from the elements. Waterproof covers with UV protection are recommended and can also be used indoors if necessary.

FAQs

Q: What’s the difference between indoor and outdoor covers?

A: Indoor covers are normally made from cotton or nylon and are soft to prevent scratching. They normally protect against dust and moisture. Outdoor covers are normally made from canvas, PVC, or a similar material. They often offer weather protection, especially against rain and UV rays.

Q: How long will an ATV cover last?

A: It depends on many factors, such as its exposure to harsh environments and storage conditions. Top-quality covers should have a lifespan of at least several years, with the average lifespan being around five years.

Q: How do I know if an ATV cover will fit correctly?

A: ATV covers come in a number of sizes, so you should accurately measure your vehicle and compare it to the desired cover. Most manufacturers also have charts to match the ATV with the correct cover size.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best ATV cover is the Coleman MadDog GearAll Weather Protection ATV Cover. It’s made with thick, heavy-duty material and is suitable for all weather conditions.

For a more budget-friendly option try the Waterproof ATV Cover Universal Fit.