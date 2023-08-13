Amazon Deals On Gerber Tools Make Them Even More Affordable
Duct tape is credited with being MacGyver’s secret weapon, but his multitool was the real hero
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Our favorite backyard engineer is remembered best for saving the world roughly 140 times using nothing but a piece of Schedule 40 pipe and duct tape, but careful study shows, he couldn't have done anything without his multitool. And keep in mind, Mac had to make do with one of those tiny red Swiss corkscrews to foil the bad guys. He could've saved the hell out of the world with a Gerber. Get a great deal from Amazon and use your Gerber for good.
EDC Multi Tools
- Gerber Gear Truss 17-in-1 Needle Nose Pliers Multi-tool with MOLLE Sheath (save $16)
- Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife (save $21)
- Gerber Gear MP600 14-in-1 Needle Nose Pliers Multi-tool (save $22)
- Gerber Gear 30-000469N 12-in-1 Dime Multitool (save $3)
- Gerber Gear Armbar Slim Drive, Pocket Knife Multitool with Screwdriver (save $7)
Camping, Outdoors, and Zombie Survival
- Gerber Gear 05942 E-Tool and Spade (save $10)
- Gerber Gear Camping and Survival Hatchet (save $10)
- Gerber Gear Defender - Freshwater Fishing Retractable Tether (save $4)
- GERBER ComplEAT, Camp Cooking Tool (save $5)
- Gerber Fire Starter (save $12)
- Gerber Gator Combo Axe II (save $7)
Exclusively Cutting and/or Poking
- Gerber Gear Ultimate Survival Knife (save $8)
- Gerber Gear Flatiron Folding Pocket Knife Cleaver (save $16)
- GERBER Covert Knife, Serrated Edge, Black (save $26)
- GERBER Quadrant, Straight Edge Flipper Knife with Pocket Clip (save $14)
- Gerber Gear 30-001691 KeyNote Compact Keychain Knife (save $7)
- Gerber Gear EAB Lite Pocket Knife with Money Clip (save $4)
- Gerber Highbrow Compact, Pocket Knife (save $4)
- Gerber Highbrow Compact, Pocket Knife with Assisted Open, Serrated Edge (save $14)
- Gerber Gear Versafix Pro Machete (save $21)
- Gerber Gear TRI-Tip, Mini Cleaver Fixed Blade Knife (save $12)
For Tactical Network Admin Special Forces
- Gerber Cable Dawg Multi-Tool (save $126)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.