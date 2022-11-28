The 11 Best DJI Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon
Take your content sky-high with a DJI drone.
DJI has a reputation as the top brand in the drone industry and is favored by content creators worldwide. Like any top-tier brand, its products come with a premium price tag. But it’s Cyber Monday, meaning you can pick up a DJI drone for a fraction of its regular price. If you’ve been thinking about getting a drone, jump on these deals. The sales end today.
- Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo & Magnetic Protective Case (33% off)
- FPV Combo (31% off)
- Mini 2 Fly More Combo (15% off)
- Mavic Mini (13% off)
- Mavic Mini Combo (20% off)
- OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal (19% off)
- Mavic 3 (7% off)
- Mavic 3 Fly More Combo (5% off)
- Charging Display Base (11% off)
- Charging Display Base & Mini 2 Two-Way Charging Hub (5% off)
- Pocket 2 Creator Combo - 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with 4K Camera (16% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
