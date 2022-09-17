Tune In With a Motorcycle Headset From Amazon
Whether you favor Cardo or Sena, there’s a bargain for you.
I’m a recent motorcycle headset convert and ready to preach. I use my Sena 50S one way or another practically every time I hit the road, and it’s changed my rides for the better. I think, bang for buck, nothing adds more diversity to your ride than a headset.
Whether you want to test the waters with an entry-level unit or get a flagship model, you’ll find something on the list below to suit your needs. Although I’ve included some dual packs, if you follow the links to many of the single-unit options below, there are offers for dual-unit kits too. Some of these offers won't last more than a day, so don't sleep on them.
- Cardo PackTalk Bold JBL Headset Dual Kit (43 percent off)
- Cardo PackTalk Slim (31 percent off)
- Cardo PackTalk Edge (13 percent off)
- Cardo PackTalk Special Edition Black (15 percent off)
- Cardo PackTalk Bold (15 percent off)
- Cardo Freecom 4X (28 percent off)
- Cardo Freecom 2X (32 percent off)
- Cardo Spirit (10 percent off)
- Sena 50S (17 percent off)
- Sena 50S Dual Pack (25 percent off)
- Sena 30K Dual Pack (20 percent off)
- Sena 50C (14 percent off)
- Sena 20S Evo (15 percent off)
- Sena 10S Dual Pack (16 percent off)
- Sena SMH10R Low-Profile Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset (24 percent off)
Tell us in the comments if you’re on team Cardo or Sena.
