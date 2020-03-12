The Auto Show Isn't Dying. But It Has To Change

One of the major gripes from the media is that the shows don’t truly break news anymore. Car companies send all the information in advance, including beautiful photos, which mostly are over-processed studio shots or complete CGI. Said reporters lament the lack of surprise and don’t understand why OEMs don’t keep their unveilings secret until the curtain raises, or the car emerges from the ceiling.

The premise of the demise of auto shows is a flawed and fumbled narrative that needs to stop. Auto shows are really two things: the product reveals that hopefully become news, and the weeks-long show itself, which is open to the car-buying public to experience the stuff they may want outside the pressures of a dealership. So let's call it “The demise of the press previews” instead.

With all of these one-off events, when the press event is over, everything is packed up. Here’s where this approach falls down, in my book: when a three-hour production ends, there won’t be a half-million customers coming in to check it out in person over the next 10 days. That makes the ROI unsustainable, even with a momentary boost in news coverage.

But the irony of those two events is not the common location of the unveilings. It’s that both automakers did their events during the LA Auto Show news cycle, taking advantage of the thousands of journalists who came in to attend the auto show. Isn’t this an acknowledgment that auto shows might still have legs?

Even Tesla uses this tactic. In an interesting bit of one-upmanship, Ford unveiled the much-anticipated Mach E in a hangar at the Hawthorne Municipal Airport, in the shadow of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and in the very complex where Tesla leases space for a design center and R&D facilities. Only days later, Musk would steal another show with the unveiling of the Tesla Cybertruck in a hangar at—guess where? Hawthorne Municipal Airport.

On the flip side of the argument, if I am an OEM PR lead, I cannot risk spending a million dollars on a news conference and having the media give more attention to the competition who sent all their information in advance. So I am left giving away my story in advance as well, under embargo agreements that most outlets abide by.

The result is a bunch of reporters standing around at the news conference, pens and notepads tucked into their pockets, hearing things they already know for a story that's already been written, queued, and published the second the stage lit up. Most in attendance half-listen to a couple speeches and mainly just wait for it to end so they can run up to the car and get a closer look before everyone else, and maybe some actual photos. Then both sides bristle about the time and money spent as they head out for bad hors d'oeuvres, too many cocktails and flights out of town.

Who Are These For?

But therein lies the distinction. The auto executives and journalists who run with the narrative of dying auto shows don’t really attend auto shows. They attend press previews attached to the front end of an auto show.

Press preview day is an illusion. The show floor doesn’t even look the same on press preview day. To accommodate the requisite Seal concert or marching band performance or TED Talk, in many cases the first thing you have to do is pull out your cars to make room for stages, chairs, bleachers, sound and light booths, rigging, etc.—all for 20 minutes, hopefully, of fame. Flipping a show stand overnight to accommodate the public the next day can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in labor.

When the announcement ends and the crowd disperses, the person paying the bills can be filled with remorse, leaving at the end of the day to head back to the home office and struggle to justify the lavish expense. What he or she completely misses is the fact that when they are back in some conference room in Detroit, California, Germany or Japan, the show booth is bustling with hundreds of thousands of potential buyers for the next week-plus.

Chicago’s enormous McCormick Place covers one million square feet of display space. On press day at the auto show there, about 1,000 members of the media move about the eerily quiet building. At any given news conference, the crowd count is in the hundreds. Automakers pump in music and even live bands to bring a scene to life. Yet it doesn't occupy the same exalted space in the yearly news cycle as New York, Los Angeles, Geneva, or Tokyo, with fewer spendy reveals and big offsite parties.

That's because in Chicago, the focus from the organizers, the Chicago Auto Trade Association, is more properly on the public days of the show. It is considered to be the best-attended consumer show in the country (side note: the major gatherings refuse to publish attendance figures, which is a source of friction for the OEMs). As a result, automakers can and do spend less on the press days, which turns out to have little-to-no impact on foot traffic.

Chicago's real-world success as a public event is proof that the industry needs to think along those lines. The reinvented Detroit bonanza coming this June is being designed with this people-first objective in mind. News flash to the journalists and executives: the auto show's not about you, it’s about your business and your dealers. It’s no coincidence that most of the auto shows are owned and operated by local dealer associations. Research shows nearly 70 percent of the people who attend an auto show intend to buy a car in the next 12 months.

Let’s look at more numbers. In Chicago, nearly 60 percent of visitors are 40 or younger. In New York, 60 percent of visitors come from outside the city and likewise, 60 percent earn more than $100,000 a year with 30 percent earning more than $150,000 a year. Most importantly to me, 40 percent of show-goers say they added a new brand to their consideration after visiting a show. And 87 percent say they intend to visit a dealership or dealer website after attending.

You should know that stories about the death of auto shows are not for or about those visitors—who flock to some 70 smaller events across all 50 states every year in addition to the big four. That narrative is borne from the concerns of journalists and a handful of car company VIPs for whom the biggest stages still seem to matter, regardless of how distracted the crowd is.

The media doesn't attend the Indianapolis Auto Show. But a lot of people in Indianapolis do.

What's Next

One answer might be permanent installations at big destinations, where automakers can show off their wares in places like Times Square or the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica in the same kind of low-pressure, non-sales forum. Maybe we could call them...showrooms? What a concept. You'd also get exposure to countless tourists that way. Then again, tourists aren't necessarily prospective car buyers, while we know that auto show attendees almost always are.

Still, auto shows have been living under the specter of their own mortality for years. It has been a slowly progressing illness. But today’s economic and editorial realities, combined with a global pandemic, are far more serious.