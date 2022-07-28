The War Zone
The Drive

Take Your Content Creation Sky-High With a Drone From Amazon

Save up to 20 percent on drones from DJI, Holy Stone, Bwine, and Parrot.

byRobert BaconJul 28, 2022 11:00 AM
DealsThe Garage
Take Your Content Creation Sky-High With a Drone From Amazon
The Drive - Robert Bacon
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

I was blown away last weekend by the quality of the footage I saw from the DJI Mavic Mini, a sub-$400 drone. It inspired me to hunt for a drone for myself and the best deals I could find for you. A good drone isn’t cheap, so if you’ve been thinking about adding one to your content creation kit, get it before these sales end.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. 

Let us know what drone you’d pick in the comments section.

Read More From The Garage 

MORE TO READ

Electric Vehicle Charging Explained: Level 1, 2, and DC Fast Charging

Related

Electric Vehicle Charging Explained: Level 1, 2, and DC Fast Charging

Charging level plays a crucial role in how you can use an EV.

This Rare Tuned 2001 B5 Audi S4 Ups the Panache of a Classic

Related

This Rare Tuned 2001 B5 Audi S4 Ups the Panache of a Classic

This beast is a true testament to its era.

Dainese’s Smart Jacket LS Sport Has Summer Vibes and D-air Protection

Related

Dainese’s Smart Jacket LS Sport Has Summer Vibes and D-air Protection

Airbag tech is coming to your next summer jacket.