Take Your Content Creation Sky-High With a Drone From Amazon
Save up to 20 percent on drones from DJI, Holy Stone, Bwine, and Parrot.
I was blown away last weekend by the quality of the footage I saw from the DJI Mavic Mini, a sub-$400 drone. It inspired me to hunt for a drone for myself and the best deals I could find for you. A good drone isn’t cheap, so if you’ve been thinking about adding one to your content creation kit, get it before these sales end.
- DJI Air 2S for $859 (14 percent off)
- DJI FPV combo for $999 (23 percent off)
- DJI Mavic Mini for $349 (13 percent off)
- DJI Mavic Mini combo for $423 (15 percent off)
- DJI Mavic 3 for $2,049 (7 percent off)
- DJI Mini 2 for $423 (5 percent off)
- DJI Inspire 2 Drone for $2,599 (18 percent off)
- Holy Stone HS700E 4K UHD Drone for $239.99 (20 percent off)
- Holy Stone HS720 Drone with 4K UHD camera for $249.99 (11 percent off)
- Bwine F7 Drone with 4K camera for $359.99 (32 percent off)
- Parrot PF728000 Drone with 4K HDR camera for $583.11 (17 percent off)
Let us know what drone you’d pick in the comments section.
