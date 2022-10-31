These Multitools Are Must-Haves To Make Friends With Anyone

Multitools are instant friend-makers. There’s usually a bottle opener, pliers, scissors, a small knife, or a flathead screwdriver that doesn’t just make you useful on the go—it makes you a legend when things go sideways.

That’s why they’re essential items for gearheads, EDC folks, campers, hikers, and utility friends. And it’s why your old man (or mom) carried one all the time. It’s time you learned just how handy and what kind of an icebreaker one can be. The best news? They don’t cost an arm and a leg—at least these don’t.