The War Zone
thedrive_logo-black

Save Big With Dometic’s Labor Day Sale

Dometic’s got the goods.

byJonathon Klein|
The GarageNews
Accessories photo
Share
Jonathon Klein
Jonathon KleinView jonathon klein's Articles

jonathon_klein

jonathon_klein

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Dometic is a brand I trust. It's why I forked over my hard-earned cash for one of the company's awesome 35L Patrol coolers. But I'm always on the hunt for a deal that'll reduce the brand's prices, which is why its Labor Day sale is a must-see event. Right now, you can save big on 12V coolers, outdoor gear, and more, but it won't last forever. So get while the gettin's good.

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDealsTools