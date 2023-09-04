Save Big With Dometic’s Labor Day Sale

Dometic is a brand I trust. It's why I forked over my hard-earned cash for one of the company's awesome 35L Patrol coolers. But I'm always on the hunt for a deal that'll reduce the brand's prices, which is why its Labor Day sale is a must-see event. Right now, you can save big on 12V coolers, outdoor gear, and more, but it won't last forever. So get while the gettin's good.