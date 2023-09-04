Save Big With Dometic’s Labor Day Sale
Dometic’s got the goods.
Dometic is a brand I trust. It's why I forked over my hard-earned cash for one of the company's awesome 35L Patrol coolers. But I'm always on the hunt for a deal that'll reduce the brand's prices, which is why its Labor Day sale is a must-see event. Right now, you can save big on 12V coolers, outdoor gear, and more, but it won't last forever. So get while the gettin's good.
- Dometic CFX3 55IM ($170 off)
- Dometic Quattro Milano Ocean Recliner ($60 off)
- Dometic Bamboo Large Table ($80 off)
- Dometic GO Camp Seat Heater ($17 off)
- Dometic GO Soft Storage 20L ($20 off)
- Dometic PLB40 Power Station ($170 off)
- Zamp Solar OBSIDIAN® SERIES 100 Watt Solar Kit ($90 off)
- Dometic GO Hard Storage 50L ($30 off)
