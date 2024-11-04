Toyota GR86 Becomes AWD Turbo Celica Throwback Rally Car for SEMA

In this era of announcements via press releases and companies’ declining interest in auto shows and in-person events, it’s really encouraging how so many carmakers are showing up to SEMA this year with some phenomenal builds. The event kicks off tomorrow, and we’ve already spotlighted several creations, all of which to date have been trucks and SUVs. That’s all well and good, but forgive me for arguing that Toyota just won SEMA with this masterpiece: a GR86 done up in the style of the old Castrol-liveried Celica WRC rally cars, with the drivetrain out of a GR Corolla.

It’s rare I see a build that is quite literally “me bait,” but that’s precisely what Toyota’s manifested here. The ST205 Celica GT-Four has been automotive royalty for me ever since I was first introduced to it by Sega Rally as a boy, and everything about this GR86 demonstrates that the builders at Evasive Motorsports understood the assignment. We have the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system, which debuted in the GR Yaris, Toyota’s homologation special for its modern rally contender, just like the Celica GT-Four used to be 30 years ago.

Larry Chen/Toyota

There’s also the puny-yet-potent G16E-GTS 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder and its 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque (it isn’t the new, torquier three-pot in the ’25 Corollas, though we can forgive that). Toyota says that while the motor hasn’t been tuned for more power in this application, it certainly could be, and history is on its side. For what it’s worth, 300 hp is around what many Group A rally cars of the ’90s were working with—the ones that weren’t cheating, anyway.

That’s not to say that Evasive didn’t lavish care on the engine, as it has received a performance intercooler, oil cooler, and a race ECU for precise fuel delivery and spark timing. But, of course, the work to fit the GR hatch’s platform into the 86 was more involved. A custom subframe and engine mounts were fabricated and equipped to fit with the driveline and suspension, while the front suspension needed “significant modification,” in Toyota’s words, to account for the Corolla’s hubs, spindles, and axles, as the rear-drive GR86 doesn’t ordinarily have room for all that hardware. Custom coilover dampers and control arms were also a part of the recipe, and of course, the GR Corolla’s rear diff carried over as well.

Larry Chen/Toyota

I must say that I never realized how well the second-gen GR86 could cosplay as an ST205 Celica until seeing this build. The classic livery is obviously doing plenty of lifting here, but it turns out all Toyota’s little sports coupe needed was a curvy rear spoiler and retro circular light pods to pose a fitting tribute. The GR86’s rear flares echo the old GT-Four’s wide hips, and it all just works. (I don’t believe the fenders were widened for this build, though I could be wrong.) I especially love the incorporation of those classic Speedline Type 2013C Tarmac wheels, just like the ST205 used at times during its abridged racing career.

An ST205 Toyota Celica rally car driven by Armin Schwarz during the Manx Rally round of the 1996 Mobil 1 Top Gear British Rally Championship. Note the wheels! Steve Etherington/EMPICS via Getty Images

Look, Toyota could have just slapped a Castrol Celica livery on a GR86 and trailered it to Las Vegas, but it went the extra mile and enlisted Evasive’s help to ensure that this build didn’t merely look the part, but drove it, too. There was a rumor last year about the next-gen GR86 receiving a version of the G16E and leaving the boxer in the dust. Who knows if it’ll come to pass, but this show car certainly provides food for thought. Either way, I’m just happy it exists.

Larry Chen/Toyota

