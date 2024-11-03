Toyota Anime Teases MR2 and Celica Revivals, Next-Gen Supra and GR86

Could it be? The future of Toyota‘s performance lineup unveiled for the world to see…in a cartoon? Eh, maybe we’re making something outta nothin’. Or, maybe we’re not.

Toyota launched an original anime series, GRIP: A Toyota Story, in February. On a basic level, it’s automotive marketing as a cartoon. On an enthusiast level, however, GRIP offers a quick jolt of exhaust excitement inspired by none other than Initial D, the iconic Japanese manga about street racing that gained global fandom. In GRIP, its protagonists are a team of young but experienced racers, too, but the stakes are higher.

The “thrill of driving has been all but extinguished” in their metropolitan city by Synthcorp. In the show’s opening scene, a blue GR Corolla merges into heavy city traffic but is an immediate sore thumb in a sea of gray autonomous look-alike vehicles.

“Ugh, look at these stupid metal sheep everywhere,” says the series’ hero/heartthrob in exasperation. The leader of these emotionless auto bots is a win-at-all-costs egomaniac who is “hellbent on eradicating human driving.” Sounds like a not-too-distant future, not gonna lie.

Nevertheless, this is animation. Everything onscreen was put there on purpose. This isn’t a live-action production where prop mistakes happen (amirite, GoT fans?). In GRIP, no matter how painfully short the episodes are (about a minute each, not including the title sequence) or how captivating the cliffhangers, our protagonists are loud and proud Toyota fans. If they’re not wearing branded clothing, they’re driving a GR Corolla, GR Supra, or GR86.

So, when the GRIP team mentor stands in his Toyota Gazoo Racing shrine of a garage next to a whiteboard with car stuff written on it, we hit pause, snap a screenshot, and ponder the meaning of the scribbles.

“Supra MK6. Celica MK8. MR2 MK4. GR86 MK3. GR GT3.”

Oh, right, never mind. It’s a cartoon! None of these cars will actually exist. Right?

Well, let’s see. The current Supra is dead because the BMW Z4 it’s based on will soon go away. But then Toyota said it doesn’t need BMW to keep building a Supra. And Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda keeps hyping the Celica’s return, even hanging out with “Mr. Celica” at local rally races.

Recent rumors peg a comeback for the MR2 as well but with an all-wheel drive configuration. MR2x2 then? I’m sure Toyota can come up with a convoluted name not unlike bZ4X. Strong sales for the GR86 make its next-gen model a no-brainer, and it might be a hybrid with a power boost if overseas dispatches are to be believed. And the GR GT3? Whether it ultimately wears a Toyota or Lexus badge, it’s been seen—and heard—lapping the world’s most famous proving ground.

Or perhaps all this (possibly erroneous) overthinking was the true intent of the GRIP artists. Well played then, ad disguised as anime. Well played. Just don’t tell me the GR apparel isn’t real, though, because those jackets are sweet.

