2024 Toyota GR Supra Review: A Great Manual Sports Car, Stop Complaining

I hated all of the criticism lobbed at the Toyota Supra when it first launched. All of the complaints about it feeling too much like a BMW felt self-defeating and frustrating to me. In a world of vanilla hybrid crossovers, don’t complain about great sports cars, even if they feel like other great sports cars. Because that’s exactly what the Supra is: a great sports car that also feels like another great sports car. And now that it can be had with a manual, it’s even better.

By now, you almost certainly know that the 2024 Toyota GR Supra is essentially a BMW underneath. But if you don’t know the story, here’s the super-abridged version. Both Toyota and BMW partnered to make a chassis on which they’d build their own sports cars. BMW built a new Z4 and Toyota resurrected the Supra. Both cars are assembled by Magna Steyr, making the Supra about as Japanese as schnitzel and sauerkraut.

But does that really matter? It doesn’t look like a BMW, or anything else on the road for that matter, and it’s always been fun to drive. Now it comes with a manual transmission, which makes it part of the dying breed that car enthusiasts claim to want to protect. So does it matter where it’s built? No, it doesn’t.

The Basics

OK, so just how much of the Supra is from BMW? A lot, actually. The Supra uses a BMW engine, the same transmissions that BMW uses, BMW’s iDrive infotainment system, and so many Bavarian parts bin interior bits that its cabin actually smells like a BMW’s. It’s basically a Z4 coupe with snazzier looks.

Thankfully, the Supra looks like nothing else on the road. It isn’t the most beautiful sports car on the market but the Supra has so much undeniable road presence that it’s impossible to look away from. It’s just so freaking cool, with its long nose, massive rear haunches, and ducktail spoiler. Sure, some of its fake vents are a little cringe but who cares when the car looks this good? Being a 45th Anniversary edition, my test car looked especially striking with its bright orange paint and black wheels that not-so-subtly hint at the Fast & Furious Supra that arguably catapulted this car’s name into the legendary status it enjoys today.

Unfortunately, the Supra’s killer looks don’t really extend to its cabin. The all-black interior is pretty dreary with a steering wheel plucked from a Mini Cooper, a BMW parts-bin climate control panel, the last-generation of BMW’s iDrive with a Toyota color scheme, and the world’s smallest gauge cluster. The worst part of the cabin is its visibility, though. Gun-slit front windows, thick C-pillars, and a narrow rear window mean side and rearward visibility are almost nonexistent. Even the windshield is short, so it felt like I was peeking out of a WWI trench and I’m only five-foot-nine. I feel sorry for anyone over six feet. However, I really like this shifter, as it looks cool and fits perfectly in hand, and the seats are nice.

Driving the Toyota GR Supra

One BMW-inherited part that no one should be complaining about is the one under the hood. BMW’s 3.0-liter turbocharged B58 straight-six is as brilliant as ever. With 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque paired with a tight six-speed manual, the Supra is quick. Second-gear pulls will get you into lose-your-license territory on normal roads. The clutch feels a lot like modern BMW clutches, which means it isn’t very good. But it’s easy to overlook when you have a six-speed shifter in your hand and nearly 400 horses at your right foot’s disposal. This is one of the best powertrain combos on the market and we should appreciate it before it’s gone forever.

Toyota was wise to give the Supra a manual transmission because it transformed the car. Well, actually, it just shifts your focus as a driver, allowing you to pay more attention to what’s good about the Supra, rather than what’s bad. For example, as brilliant as the engine is, it felt too BMW-y when paired with the eight-speed automatic—it shifts and behaves in virtually the same way. But with a manual, that stuff is up to you, so you can focus on the power and smoothness. With a manual, the Supra’s powertrain feels more like its own thing. Also, you’re more actively engaged in the driving experience which means the razor-sharp but overly light steering, killer brakes, and playful rear axle are that much more apparent.

It’s been a long time since I’ve driven the Supra, but the steering feels lighter and the suspension feels stiffer than I remember. And it doesn’t just feel like a Z4 coupe anymore, it has its own vibe, which I appreciate.

However, what the Supra gets right, perhaps more than anything else, is that it makes driving an event. Everything about it—seeing its outrageous good looks, sinking into its low-slung seat, hearing that fiery straight-six roar to life, and slotting its shifter into first before setting off—feels special. The entire car is an occasion, something to look forward to, and isn’t that the whole point of a sports car?

The Highs and Lows

There’s so much to love about living with and driving the Supra. But the absolute best parts about it are its looks and its powertrain. Getting to walk up to such a striking-looking sports car every day will provide regular hits of dopamine. Kids will jump and wave at it, and people will ask you about it. Then you’ll get in and drive it, getting to use its incredible engine and manual gearbox. Few tonics for a bad day at work can match the healing powers of a punchy engine and a manual. The Supra provides both.

However, it isn’t without fault. As great as it is to have three pedals in the Supra, that third one can be a bit annoying to use. Like all modern BMW clutches, its engagement point is vague and it’s overly springy right in the middle. So as soon as it’s about to engage, it springs your foot upward, making it difficult to be smooth. However, if I got used to it in a week, owners will be fine with it. Plus, there are a few inexpensive aftermarket solutions that can help. The price is also a bit steep if you start adding options and packages. While the 3.0-liter’s base price of $55,595 is actually pretty good for a car with the Supra’s performance, the premium packages that include stuff like the good JBL speakers, and advanced safety tech, like pre-collision warnings and pedestrian detection, you’re sniffing at $70,000 and into Corvette territory. Although, the Corvette doesn’t come with a manual.

Toyota GR Supra Features, Options, and Competition

To be fair to the Supra, it doesn’t need many options or packages. The base model comes with adaptive sport suspension, a limited-slip rear diff, Brembo brakes, and heated seats. There really isn’t anything the base car needs.

Does Toyota’s sports car stand out from the crowd? I’d argue that it does. For similar money, you can get such rear-wheel-drive sports cars as the Ford Mustang GT, BMW M2, and Nissan Z. However, the Supra stands alone as the only true two-seat, purpose-built sports car of them all, and to my eye, looks the most special. OK, so the other cars are more practical, with back seats and bigger trunks, but who needs practicality when you look this good?

Fuel Economy

I didn’t get decent fuel economy during my week with the Supra but, then again, how could I? I had 382 horses and six forward gears and wasn’t aiming for efficiency. However, if driven with care, the Supra would have done alright. With an EPA-rated 19 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 21 mpg combined, it’s the most efficient of all its aforementioned competitors. No one buys a car like the Supra for its fuel economy but it’s nice to know it’ll cost you less at the pump than most other sports cars in its class.

Value and Verdict

For the money, the 2024 Toyota Supra is an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a rear-wheel-drive sports car. Its level of power, performance, and fun easily match if not exceed everything else in its price range. However, I would say go easy on the options.

I don’t care what anyone says about its BMW-ness or its supposed lack of distinct feel. The GR Supra is a damn good sports car with great looks, a straight-six engine—like every Supra should have—and an optional six-speed manual. Cars like this won’t be around forever, so who cares where it’s made? Let’s appreciate it while it’s here.

The Supra kicks ass.

2024 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Specs Base Price (45th Anniversary Edition MT as tested) $55,595 ($65,470) Powertrain 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six | 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic | rear-wheel drive Horsepower 382 @ 5,800-6,500 rpm Torque 368 lb-ft @ 1,800-5,000 rpm Seating Capacity 2 Curb Weight 3,389 pounds (MT)

3,411 pounds (AT) Cargo Volume 10.2 cubic feet 0-60 mph 4.2 seconds (MT)

3.9 seconds (AT) Top Speed 155 mph EPA Fuel Economy 19 mpg city | 27 highway | 21 combined (MT)

22 mpg city | 30 highway | 25 combined (AT) Quick Take The Supra isn’t perfect but it’s a great-driving, straight-six powered sports car with three pedals and a stick in 2024. It kicks ass. Score 9/10

