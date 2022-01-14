Toyota GT3 Race Car Concept Has a Giant Wing, Could Run on Hydrogen

Toyota has been announcing some big plans recently, like its 15 electric vehicle concepts and its first-ever battery-powered production model, the BZ4X. It definitely hasn't been quiet on the motorsport front, either. As well as being one of the first manufacturers competing in the WEC's slightly mothballed Hypercar prototype class, it's been doing off-the-wall stuff like making a hydrogen combustion car that competes in endurance races in Japan. So, it follows that we were all due a Gazoo Racing announcement at the Tokyo Auto Salon this year. Toyota teased a few times that it was dropping what looked like a GT car and now it's unveiled the thing. Here's the Toyota GR GT3 Concept in all its monochrome, Batmobile glory:

Toyota

So what is there to like about it? Well, it's certainly a GT car, one that's been built to GT3 racing specifications. Toyota's raced GT3s before—in fact, luxury division Lexus has been running a mean-looking RC F in IMSA for quite a few years. But this one is interesting, firstly, because it's new, and also because it's not actually a factory race car that we'll see in action just yet. Normally, given the chance to build a concept, you'd go off the wall a bit and create something you say is a GT car but doesn't necessarily conform to the regulations of any recognized racing class. I mean, it's concepts, why stick to the rules?

Toyota