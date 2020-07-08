Crowdfund the Legendary Castrol TOM's Toyota Supra Restoration and Track It for a Day

Triumphing over the likes of the Nissan Skyline GT-R and McLaren F1 GTR in the All-Japan Grand Touring Championship, TOM's Racing's Castrol-livered Toyota Supras more than deserve their status as icons of '90s motorsport. Sadly, iconship doesn't translate into being well-cared-for, as evidenced by the reported abandonment of one of these Supras in a warehouse in western Japan. Fortunately, the Supra in question is about to get some long-overdue TLC in the form of a full restoration, which its original constructor TOM's Racing wants your help—more specifically, your money—to complete.

According to Japanese Nostalgic Car, TOM's reacquired the historic race car after its rediscovery in said warehouse, where it has been in storage for more than two decades. The car reportedly had its four-cylinder 503E race engine (JGTC Supras didn't use the 2JZ-GTE) extracted before being mothballed, which wasn't done with much care, as the Supra's leftover war wounds have rusted since it last raced. Fortunately, those wounds might finally have a chance to heal, as TOM's has assembled a team to restore the car to its former glory, one it hopes to support with a crowdfunding campaign.