Let a Pro Racer Give You a Full Breakdown of Daytona in This Ferrari 488 GT3 Sim Ride

Every lap at Daytona gets off to a challenging start with Turn 1, which transitions from the track's 18-degree banking straight into a wide-radius left-hander. A quick series of turns involving two sizable curbs leads to the Horseshoe—a particularly packed spot when several classes of traffic are on-track at the same time.

It's largely flat-out through Turn 4, though Turn 5 is a strong right-hander. A short straight delivers drivers into Turn 6, and then they exit onto the banking. GT cars can reach speeds of 170 miles per hour or more here, with prototypes nudging 200 mph as they approach the Bus Stop chicane.

At last, it's back to the banking and onto the start/finish straight before doing it all over again...for 24 hours. The all-time record for laps completed at the Rolex came in 2018 when Mustang Sampling Racing ran 808 laps in the No. 5 Cadillac DPi V.R, equaling 2,876.48 miles.

You can find peace in knowing that iRacing hosts its own Rolex 24 each year, and it's open to sim racing teams from all over. Understand, though, that you'll be on the hook for a full day—just like the real racers.

As for IMSA's 2020 season, the Rolex 24 will begin at 1:40 p.m. ET Saturday and be aired on NBC. Coverage for the full 24 hours will also stream online in case you're a glutton for sleep deprivation but expect a paywall in there somewhere.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com



