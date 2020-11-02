Thank the Late Sir Sean Connery for the Toyota 2000GT Convertible

On Oct. 31, Sir Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90. The Scottish cultural icon moved to Nassau in the Bahamas in the early 1990s, which is where he went in his sleep, surrounded by his family. Sir Connery is mostly known for being the first movie actor to play British secret agent 007, only to then become James Bond for another six movies of the franchise. With his natural charm and masculine charisma, Connery's Bond soon turned Aston Martin DB5s into highly expensive collectibles, pushing Aston Martin to a point where it's making track-only continuation cars at $3.5 million a pop.

However, while Connery hasn't made Aston Martins any better or worse, his height of 6 feet, 2 inches did call for a pair of unique 2000GTs made by Toyota specifically for the 1967 movie adaptation of Ian Fleming's novel You Only Live Twice. One of those movie cars now lives in the Toyota Automobile Museum, being the rarest version of Japan's first proper sports car.