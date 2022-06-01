Toyota Breaks Out the Orange for Another Special Edition GR86

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Toyota is here with another special edition of the 86 platform with a new color, new wheels, and the same rock-solid boxer-four. The 2023 Toyota 86 Special Edition is limited to 860 units this time around and offers an attractively eye-grabbing shade of orange known as Solar Shift.

The tangerine machine also gets unique snowflake-pattern forged matte black wheels, an exclusive rear spoiler, and a Gazoo Racing catback exhaust to give the standard boxer-four a better tone. The special edition also boasts embossed GR logos in the interior and on the matte-black exhaust tips. Beyond its eye-grabbing paint and more-pronounced boxer rumble, it's powered by the same GR86 Toyota devotees know and love, right down to the 2.4-liter boxer that spits 228 horsepower to the rear wheels.