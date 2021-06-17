Liberty Walk's Suzuki Jimny Is the Mini G-Class You've Always Wanted

The Suzuki Jimny has long been the little off-roader that could. Along with its predecessor, sold as the Suzuki Samurai in the US, it has won fans the world over for its compact size and impressive capability. Carscoops reports that Japanese customizer Liberty Walk has now developed a bodykit for the pint-sized four-wheel-drive, and it's one heck of a look.

The tweaks start at the front, with a custom bumper featuring LED daytime running lights and huge mesh ducts for each wheel. There's also a hood which sports a large, wide air scoop that's probably a poor choice if you intend on fording rivers in your Jimny. The new grill does a lot to change the face of the car, and it looks particularly sharp paired with aftermarket headlights in the promotional shots. Naturally for a Liberty Walk kit, wide fenders are also there to help pump out the stance.