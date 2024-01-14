This Liberty Walk Autozam AZ-1 Is the World’s Cutest Ferrari F40

Liberty Walk just did what I thought was impossible—it made a Ferrari kit car that's actually awesome. The most famous Ferrari kit car starting point is the Pontiac Fiero and the results are usually pretty tragic. But Liberty Walk is made of up pros, not amateurs Ferrarifying a Pontiac in their garage. So instead of a Fiero, they started with a much better base: an Autozam AZ-1.

The Autozam AZ-1 is one of the most lovable cars on this green earth. Its kei car base, adorable bug-eye looks, affordable mid-engine design, and gullwing doors make it an instant smile-maker. Liberty Walk had the brilliant idea of using that lovable bug as a starting point for a Ferrari F40 body kit conversion and it resulted in quite possibly the cutest F40 of all time.

Liberty Walk

Unsurprisingly, the design, fitment, and build quality of this kit look perfect. Though, I wouldn't expect otherwise from Liberty Walk. What is surprising, though, is just how good the F40's design looks on the Autozam's tiny frame. Despite the drastic proportional change from F40 to Autozam, the design holds up incredibly well, which is a testament to both the F40's looks and Liberty Walk's skill. I can't even look at a regular Autozam AZ-1 anymore, I just want this conversion.

Under its skin, it's still just an AZ-1, though. So the engine is still a turbocharged 657cc Suzuki three-cylinder engine and it still packs a five-speed manual, which sends all 63 of its mighty horses to the rear wheels. Obviously, you can tune your Autozam however you'd like, from suspension to engine mods, as the Liberty Walk kit is only cosmetic.

Liberty Walk

Its cuteness will cost you, though. The complete body kit costs $22,660, in addition to the cost of an Autozam AZ-1. While AZ-1 prices will vary based on condition and location, the most recent one to sell on Bring a Trailer went for $25,000. Spending $50,000 on a three-cylinder kei car with a body kit might seem like a bad deal on its face but just look at it. It's adorable and I want one. Or seven.