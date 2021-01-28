The 1950s Jaguar C-Type Is the Latest Le Mans Winner to Get an Ultra-Limited Reboot

The C-Type Continuations will be hand-built at the Jaguar Land Rover Classic Work's facility in Coventry and feature a period-correct, 220-horsepower, 3.4-liter straight-six with triple Weber 40DCO3 carburetors and, of course, disc brakes. Jag Classic's team used both modern CAD tech and the company's archived engineering documents to make the remastered C-Types exactly as they were in the '50s. Making the Continuation cars a little safer than the originals, however, is an optional FIA-approved Harness Retention System which will apparently make 'em legitimately ready for historic racing and trackwork.
With just eight cars in the pipeline and an undisclosed price undoubtedly in the seven-figure-and-up range, Jaguar C-Type Continuation ownership is little more than a dream for most vintage endurance racing fans. That said, there's nothing wrong with a little dreaming and to help with that, Jaguar has put together an online 3D configurator to help folks visualize what their ideal C-Type would look like. Look at all the colors!