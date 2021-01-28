The 1950s Jaguar C-Type Is the Latest Le Mans Winner to Get an Ultra-Limited Reboot

Seventy years after the Jaguar C-Type gave the company its first win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Jaguar Classic is building a "strictly limited production run" of eight C-Type Continuations. Despite the C-Type first winning Le Mans in 1951, these modern Continuation cars will be built to the same spec as the C-Type that scored Jag its second Le Mans victory in 1953, driven by Tony Rolt and Duncan Hamilton. After that second win in '53, the British brand would go on to take first place at Le Mans five more times.

In addition to being a landmark car for Jaguar motorsport, the C-Type is also credited for popularizing the use of then-newfangled disc brakes in both racing and production cars. You can thank it for the stoppers that are probably fitted to your car at this very moment.