Watch a Ferrari SF90 Driver Crash Into Five Parked Cars, Run Away

It's not often ultra-valuable supercars get mostly destroyed in hit-and-run crashes, but it happens. Such an incident occurred May 25 in the U.K., outside Birmingham. The driver of the vehicle, behind the wheel of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, lost control of the nearly 1,000-horsepower machine on a public road, crashing into a row of five parked cars. Every parked vehicle was damaged to some degree. The Ferrari is not looking so good, either.

Images and videos of the crash have been posted on social media. One clip clearly shows the Ferrari losing control before veering uncontrollably into the opposite lane, striking the parked vehicles. Another simply shows the moment of impact, with the driver⁠—who is reportedly still on the loose⁠—clambering out of a window following the collision.

The local Haden Cross fire station posted images on Twitter of the aftermath of the incident, which show the damage to the front of the vehicle. The Local West Midlands police claimed there were no injuries despite the hard impact. It also noted that since the collision occurred, the car has "been seized and our work to identify and trace the driver continues."

Users on social media speculated upon various possible justifications for the accident. One noted the sign in the left part of the video above that notes a speed camera is ahead. It's possible the driver was attempting to brake for the camera, which caused him to lose control.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale starts at more than $500,000 in the United States. Powered by both a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and three electric motors, the plug-in hybrid sends its 986 horsepower to all four wheels and can hit 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds. A plethora of systems exists to ensure it doesn't lose control, cross lanes, and wreck several parked vehicles. However, the driver in this instance obviously managed to overcome those systems.