Autopia 2099: The First-Ever EV Show Is Happening This Weekend

For just about as long as there have been cars, there have been car shows. This staple of automotive enthusiasm has been a key part of car culture. Whether you're a young kid or a grown adult, they're where a bunch of folks from different backgrounds get together to share their love for cars. This remains true today, even as the auto industry is drastically evolving. Fewer cylinders under the hood, less displacement, less chrome on the bumpers, and a lot less noise from the tailpipe—if there is one at all—are all traits from modern vehicles. And that's exactly why an all-new car show for EVs, dubbed Autopia 2099, is looking to bridge the gap that currently exists between car enthusiasts and this new breed of mobility.

Autopia

via Autopia 2099