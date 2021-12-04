Pizza Hut's Matchbox Car Set Features a Sweet 2006 Golf V GTI
Just 1,000 collector sets were created for the first launch.
Surely, I can’t be the only one who struggles to resist buying a whole bunch of stuff for myself during the holiday season (hello, off-roading swag). Things I would see and then pass by with an “oh, that’s nice” becomes something magical in the glow of Christmas trees and Hanukkah lights both online and in storefront windows.
This year, it’s a Matchbox toy car set that caught my eye, featuring a 2006 Volkswagen Golf V GTI. And from all places, it’s from a pizza chain.
Yep, Pizza Hut has a holiday site called PizzaHutShop.com where the company is selling matching themed pajamas, ornaments, and replica drinking glasses from the experience I remember from when I was a kid. As far as I’m concerned, though, the Matchbox set is the star. Complete with a 1:64 version of the tiny 200-hp pocket rocket and a miniature restaurant, it’s a creative take on a toy car set.
Sadly, it's sold out for the moment. Pizza Hut made 1,000 of them originally, and fans and collectors who were lucky enough to get their hands on one in the first week snapped it up for $8.99. Fear not, because the initial launch was just an early access teaser; if you can wait until January, you'll be able to find them at select retail locations like Best Buy, CVS, TJM, and Fred Meyer.
The fact that Pizza Hut chose the 2006.5 Golf GTI gives it an an enthusiast edge. This hatchback was equipped with a turbo 2.0 and a six-speed manual as standard, and it was sold for about $20K; the Golf is a perennial favorite for collectors.
“The thought process was to include a car that reflects modern day reality,” a spokesperson told me. “Matchbox brings to life realistic vehicles and their design team landed on the 2006 Golf V GTI after thoroughly vetting common delivery vehicles that are on the street today. Collectors and kids alike love the GTI casting and the incredibly fast sell out time reflects that.”
So wrap up an IOU for yourself, for now, and you'll be able to get one of these in 2022. If you were one of the early buyers of the first 1,000 sets, I have a feeling they'll be collectors' items and quite a bit more valuable in about ten years or so. If you can refrain from playing with it.
Got a tip? Comment below or find me here: kristin.shaw@thedrive.com.
