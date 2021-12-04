Pizza Hut's Matchbox Car Set Features a Sweet 2006 Golf V GTI

Surely, I can’t be the only one who struggles to resist buying a whole bunch of stuff for myself during the holiday season (hello, off-roading swag). Things I would see and then pass by with an “oh, that’s nice” becomes something magical in the glow of Christmas trees and Hanukkah lights both online and in storefront windows. This year, it’s a Matchbox toy car set that caught my eye, featuring a 2006 Volkswagen Golf V GTI. And from all places, it’s from a pizza chain.

Yep, Pizza Hut has a holiday site called PizzaHutShop.com where the company is selling matching themed pajamas, ornaments, and replica drinking glasses from the experience I remember from when I was a kid. As far as I’m concerned, though, the Matchbox set is the star. Complete with a 1:64 version of the tiny 200-hp pocket rocket and a miniature restaurant, it’s a creative take on a toy car set. Sadly, it's sold out for the moment. Pizza Hut made 1,000 of them originally, and fans and collectors who were lucky enough to get their hands on one in the first week snapped it up for $8.99. Fear not, because the initial launch was just an early access teaser; if you can wait until January, you'll be able to find them at select retail locations like Best Buy, CVS, TJM, and Fred Meyer.

