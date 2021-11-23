Off-roading, overlanding, and camping have seen a resurgence at a level we haven’t seen since National Lampoon’s Vacation aired. Even Lamborghinis want to get in on the off-roading act. People just want to get out of town and explore, breathe fresh air, tackle unpaved roads, and sleep under the stars. If this includes you, you're going to want to make sure you have the right gear before you set off into the wilds of the closest dirt road or challenging rock-crawling routes. The last thing you want is to get off the grid and find that you can’t get back on the grid because you’re stuck or ill prepared. Based on my own off-roading experiences as well as some of the expertise of my colleagues, I came up with a list to help you equip your own rig or for someone you love. This will get you started, and you'll want to add some of your own as you notch a few trips yourself. Ready for some ideas? Start here: Tow Straps Keep You on the Road



Gear America

My top pick is a tow recovery strap from Gear America for a number of reasons. Right out of the gate, it includes includes a storage bag and a lifetime warranty, which is hard to beat. Plus, a portion of the proceeds are donated to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital with every purchase, and I like that a lot. These tow straps are rated for a 10,000-pound working load limit. For scale, a 2022 Toyota Tundra maxes out at about 6,200 pounds, so you could easily recover the truck and everything inside, even if you’re carrying four sumo wrestlers. The strap is three inches thick and 20 feet long and is plenty strong. Gear America's tow strap won't break the bank at all, and it has double-reinforced looped ends in a vibrant orange, which makes it easy to find in your gear bag. Shackles Connect Your Tow Strap



Amazon

You know if you have tow straps, you’re going to need shackles, too. One way to go is to pick up a set of soft shackles like the ones I prefer from Bubba Rope. The Gator-Jaw Pro Synthetic Soft Shackles are designed with a self-tightening loop, which makes them easy to use, and they’re available at breaking strength between 11,000 pounds and a jaw-dropping 125,000 pounds. Need to recover a Transformer? You’re all set. The other way to go is to buy a kit that includes a D-ring shackle and tow strap, and Rhino USA offers a smart option. The strap is rated to handle up to 41,850 pounds before it breaks, which is much more than most people need (but it’s good to know). Rhino USA offers a 100% guarantee, so if you don’t like it for any reason the company will refund your money. Gloves Protect Your Hands

Carhartt

When you need to handle said tow strap, recovery strap, hi-lift jack, or shackles, you're going to want to be wearing gloves. Trust me; I smashed my thumb in the door when my team was competing in the Land Rover Trek Tour, and you do not want to do that if you can avoid it, and gloves help. My pick to pack in your gear bag are Carhartt's Flex Tough II High Dexterity gloves. They're made with textured, breathable spandex with synthetic palm and foam padding and they have Neoprene-reinforced knuckles. Headlamps Light the Way



Amazon

Odds are, you’re going to find yourself stumbling around at night when you’re out camping, if only to find the bathrooms in the dark. Having a headlamp is a must to avoid tripping over a tent line or errant log, as well as to illuminate the way when you need to make a repair after the sun sets (or before it rises). Our reviews team checked out a bunch of headlamps and found the Foxelli LED rechargeable headlamp to have the best value. This headlamp is USB rechargeable in four hours for 40 hours of consistent light, and it offers a 180-lumen beam for 300 feet ahead of you. Choose between red and white lights depending on where you are and what kind of light you need (or split into teams and play capture the flag). And if you drop it in the water while you’re out canoeing or splashing through puddles, it’s not going to die on you because it’s waterproof. Light Bars Blast through the Dark



Rigid Industries

Speaking of illumination, there's nothing like a good light bar to drastically increase visibility all around you. When you need to navigate off-road outside of daylight hours, having a light bar can make a huge difference in how far and how fast you can travel, and it's a must for any off-roading rig. I'm a big fan of Rigid Industries' light products, and the company's E-Series Pro 20" Spot/Flood Combo LED Light Bar is stellar. You can use it in a variety of ways, and it comes with several beam options: Spot, Flood, Driving, Hyperspot, Diffused, Driving/Spot combo, Spot/Flood combo, Spot/Hyperspot combo, and Midnight Edition. And let's go ahead and put it out there: this is not the cheapest light bar out there by far. But it's as bright as an alien spaceship beam and it's probably going to last long past the apocalypse. If it doesn't, Rigid will probably still honor its warranty. If you're looking for something a bit less expensive, Rigid's Midnight Edition SR Series LED Light is a great light bar for about a third of the price. Tire Plug Kits Are Much Easier than Changing a Tire

Amazon

You can hope and wish all you want, but when you're off-roading frequently, you're probably going to experience tire troubles. With any luck, it's just a flesh wound and not a complete bust and you can repair it on the fly. In order to do that, you're going to need a good tire plug kit and the one I recommend is the Slime 50122 Flat Tire Puncture Emergency Kit. It comes with an analog inflator, 450 mL of sealant, accessories for inflatables (like a soccer ball, football, basketball, etc), instructions, and a storage bag. Here's the best part, all you have to do is push the button and it takes ten minutes to repair and fully inflate your tire. There's no need to remove the wheel or the valve core, which is very handy if you're in a place (like a sandy beach or rocky trail) where a jack isn't going to work very well. It plugs right into your 12V charging socket and has a tire pressure monitoring display and a pressure release valve. Survival Kit: Just In Case

Amazon