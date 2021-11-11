Ferrari BR20: Gorgeous Custom Body, 12 Cylinders, Zero Rear Seats

Inside, the BR20's cabin is lined in a decadent and deep brown Heritage Testa di Moro leather held together by silver cross-stitching. While the base car's shooting brake shape allows it to seat four, the BR20 has had the rear chairs removed to allow for a more traditional, sloping roofline. Instead of seats back there, this car's rear quarters are decked out with an oak and carbon storage shelf.

Carried over from the Lusso is the firm's 6.3-liter V12 which sends 681 horsepower to all four of the BR20's 20-inch, diamond-cut wheels and dumps waste out of four beautifully bespoke exhaust tips.

It's easy to rag on cars like this for being comically out of reach for even folks who consider themselves reasonably well-off but that rear three-quarter view is seriously one of the most wonderful automotive sights in recent memory. The haunches, the aggressive-yet-soft flowing lines, the rear diffuser, the carbon side skirt that kicks up into the side vent—it's all extremely pretty, I want one, and I want one now.

Got a tip or question for the author about one-off Ferraris? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com