There's an Unbelievable Treasure Trove of Low-Mile Cars, Trucks for Sale

Lloyd Craig started collecting road art for his farm more than 25 years ago. Eventually, he added muscle cars and trucks to the mix and his son Corey and son-in-law Ted joined him in his pursuit of low-mileage vehicles. After hunting down, purchasing, and restoring dozens of automobiles, the Craig family has decided to release some of them back into the wild via the upcoming Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida January 6-15, 2022.

When they started collecting, Corey and Ted weren’t excited about the muscle cars that Lloyd craved; Corey’s first vehicle was a Dodge Dually. As a team, the three men started focusing on finding one-owner, low-mileage original trucks and scoured the internet for examples. After a while, word started to spread. And now, owners reach out to the Craigs periodically to offer up their own low-mileage trucks for sale, knowing their treasured machinery will go to a good home.